QIC Recognised At Google Cloud Summit Doha 2025

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Insurance Group (QIC), the leading insurer in Qatar and the MENA region, was recognized at the Google Cloud Summit Doha 2025 for driving innovation in the financial industry.

This recognition marks a significant milestone in QIC's strategic journey to revolutionise insurance through advanced technologies and global partnerships.

The summit, held at the Qatar National Convention Centre, brought together over 1,500 attendees, including Google Cloud partners, government leaders, enterprise customers, and technology innovators. The event focused on the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, data, cloud computing, and cybersecurity.

During the Google Cloud Summit 2025, QIC Group CEO Salem Al Mannai held high-level meetings with senior Google Cloud executives, including Anthony Cirot - Vice President, EMEA South, Ghassan Kosta - Regional General Manager, and Basel Haddadin - Regional Sales Manager.



The discussions focused on ongoing digital transformation projects and expanding collaborative opportunities in areas such as AI-powered customer experience, real-time data analytics, operational automation, and next-generation cloud security.

Reflecting on the recognition, Salem Al Mannai said,“At Qatar Insurance Group, we are reimagining insurance for the digital age by embedding advanced cloud infrastructure, AI, and data intelligence into every layer of our business. Our partnership with Google Cloud is a cornerstone of this journey, enabling us to deliver secure, scalable, and customer-centric solutions.

He added, "This recognition at the Google Cloud Summit affirms our strategic commitment not only to digital excellence, but to leading the transformation of the financial sector across our region.”