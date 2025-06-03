Mindworks NLP Launches New Series Of One-Day Hypnosis & NLP Seminars In Bellevue

Discover hypnosis.

- Connie BrannanBELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mindworks NLP, a licensed vocational school and leader in hands-on hypnosis and NLP training, is bringing back its popular lineup of one-day seminars . Launching this June, the live sessions are designed to deliver powerful personal change in just 2.5 hours each.Led by hypnotherapists and Licensed Trainers of NLP, Connie and Michael Brannan, the seminars focus on a range of high-demand topics - from quitting smoking to mastering self-hypnosis, from persuasion skills to directing the mind to goals through trance. Each seminar is held live in Bellevue, WA, and open to the public. Pre-registration is required.Upcoming seminars include:.Stop Smoking – June 21, 2025Learn tools to kick the habit and rewire unconscious patterns with the power of NLP and hypnosis..A Chance to Trance – June 28, 2025Experience a deep trance state and focus on a goal from the inside out..Secrets of Sales & Persuasion – July 19, 2025Build confidence, control your internal state, and learn powerful language patterns for influence and rapport..Instant Self-Hypnosis – July 26, 2025Discover how to drop into trance instantly and use self-hypnosis to shift moods, habits, and outcomes.Each session is $247 and includes expert instruction, hands-on exercises, and take-home tools for continued success."These seminars are short, powerful, and transformational," says Connie Brannan . "Whether you want to break a habit, gain an edge in business, or tap into the unconscious mind's potential, we offer real skills people can use right away."Mindworks NLP is licensed by the WA State Workforce Board as a private vocational school. All trainings are held live in their Bellevue office. Space is limited for each seminar.To register or learn more, visit:

