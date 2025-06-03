403
SelfDrive Mobility launches New App with an Eid Exclusive offer: Rent a Car for AED 1 Per Day!
(MENAFN- Nausheen Shamsher) Dubai, UAE, June 2025 – This Eid Al Adha, SelfDrive Mobility, a leading mobility tech company, launches its new app designed to redefine the car rental experience with seamless and user-friendly interface. Now in just three simple steps, customers can select their service, choose from a wide range of car models, and complete the payment – all in less than a minute. Whether it’s a daily rental, a long-term lease, or a corporate subscription, SelfDrive’s new app ensures an effortless, on-demand car booking experience. In addition to this, as part of Eid celebrations, customers can enjoy an exclusive offer on select car models such as Suzuki Ciaz, Nissan Sunny, Toyota Yaris and Suzuki Baleno starting at just 1 AED per day, making it the perfect time to hit the road.
Whether you’re planning a quick getaway, visiting family, or just want to cruise in style without breaking the bank, SelfDrive’s Eid-exclusive flash sale offer is the perfect deal to fuel your plans.
The incredible AED 1 per day rate, exclusively available on daily rentals through the SelfDrive app starting from 2nd June running until the 9th of June 2025, is designed to make your trips affordable and exciting.
Getting this deal is simple: download the SelfDrive app, select the “Daily” tab, choose from the eligible AED 1 per day models, and book your rental. No hidden fees, no complicated steps, just an unbeatable car rental deal to make your Eid travels even more memorable.
SelfDrive Mobility, established in 2017 in the UAE, has rapidly grown into a leading mobility tech company, offering smart mobility solutions with maximum flexibility. With operations across the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, KSA, UK, Ireland, and Turkey, SelfDrive Mobility has served more than 1.5 million customers from 95 different nationalities. The platform provides unique access to more than 100 car models from 50+ renowned brands directly from dealerships, ensuring a perfect match for every customer’s needs.
