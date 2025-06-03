Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.8 Hits Off Coast Of Türkiye

Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.8 Hits Off Coast Of Türkiye
According to the information, the epicenter of the earthquake was in the Aegean Sea, 10.43 km from the Marmaris district of Mugla province. The earthquake source was located at a depth of 67.91 km.
Mugla Governor Idris Akbiyik said 34 people were injured after jumping from heights in panic following the earthquake.
He added that as a result of the incident, cracks appeared in two buildings in Marmaris.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment