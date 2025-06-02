American Author And Civil Engineer To Share Inspirational Children's Book In Singapore Through Upcoming Events

Author Courtney Kelly holding her book Celeste Saves the City

STEM Story Time and Activity at Bishan Public Library Event

English-French Bilingual Story Time and Presentation at Alliance Française de Singapour Event

SINGAPORE, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Courtney Kelly, the self-published author of Celeste Saves the City and Celeste Tunnels Underground, will partner with Singapore's National Library Board and Alliance Française de Singapour for two special events on 14 June 2025.The first event will be a STEM Story Time and Activity Session held at the Bishan Public Library' s Activity Room from 2:00-2:30 PM. During the session, Courtney will lead a reading from her first book, Celeste Saves the City. Based on her life, the story follows a young girl growing up in New Orleans, Louisiana, who is forced to evacuate from Hurricane Katrina. Determined to make a difference, Celeste decides to become a civil engineer and saves the city from flooding by protecting coastal wetlands using barrier islands. After the reading, attendees will be able to ask Courtney questions about the book and her career as a civil engineer. The session will end with a hands-on STEM activity as kids create their own barrier islands using building blocks. Registration is not required for this event. For more information, visit the event page atThe second event will consist of an English-French bilingual story time reading of Celeste Saves the City followed by a presentation by Courtney Kelly where she will share her personal story and insights into the world of civil engineering. This event will take place at the Alliance Française de Singapour starting at 4:00 PM and coincides with the OCEAN exhibition currently on display. This exhibit is a new French Excellence Programme running through 30 August and encourages visitors to explore the mysteries and wonders of the ocean. Registration is requested but not required for this event. For more information, visit the event website atAutographed copies of Celeste Saves the City will be available for sale at both events. Copies can also be purchased online at .About Courtney Kelly BooksCourtney Kelly Books is a children's book publisher offering diverse characters and educational content for kids ages 5-12. The Celeste Collection featuring a civil engineer consists of two titles, Celeste Saves the City and Celeste Tunnels Underground. Over 5,000 copies of the books have been sold in more than 12 countries. They are available in audiobook, eBook, hardback, or paperback and have also been translated into French, German, and Spanish.To find out moreFollow us on LinkedIn atVisit our website atAbout Courtney Kelly, MBA, PEAward-winning civil engineer, Courtney Kelly, has made a name for herself both as a well-respected construction management professional and self-published children's book author. She earned bachelor's degrees in civil engineering and math as well as a master's degree in civil engineering from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. Courtney also holds an MBA from Lamar University and is a licensed professional engineer. In 2023, she was selected as an Engineering News-Record Texas and Louisiana Top Young Professional.Born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana, the experience of evacuating from Hurricane Katrina during her sophomore year of high school sparked her curiosity in civil engineering. Courtney currently resides in Dallas, Texas where she serves as Project Director for H.J. Russell & Company, a commercial construction firm. Most recently, she has become an adjunct professor at Southern Methodist University teaching Quality Management in Construction. Additionally, she sits on the advisory board for KRANE, an AI-powered logistics and supply chain management platform built to enhance efficiency on construction projects. In her spare time, she enjoys attending performing arts events, traveling, and spending time with her fluffy bunny, Albus.Follow Courtney on LinkedIn atAbout Singapore's National Library BoardEstablished in 1995, Singapore's National Library Board (NLB) nurtures Readers for Life, Learning Communities and a Knowledgeable Nation by promoting reading, learning and history through its network of 28 libraries across Singapore, the National Library and the National Archives of Singapore.About Alliance Française de SingapourAlliance Française de Singapour is a local non-profit educational and cultural organization, affiliated to the international network of Alliance Française. With a strong Board and a mixed team of Singaporeans and French, and more than 4,000 members of all ages, Alliance Française de Singapour fulfills its mission of teaching the French language and promoting French and Francophone cultures by offering various actions in its language centre, its gallery (la galerie), its theatre (le théâtre) and its library (la médiathèque).

Courtney Kelly

Courtney Kelly Books

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.