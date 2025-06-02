AI Pro University Declares The Dawn Of An AI-Powered Abundance Era With Transformational 7-Day Chatgpt Certification

MENAFN - GetNews) AIPU's hands-on training gives everyday professionals 90+ AI tools, 10,000+ prompts, and a practical roadmap to automate 90% of their workflow.

Los Angeles, CA - At a time when many are feeling left behind by rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, AI Pro University (AIPU) is offering a new promise: abundance for all. With the official launch of its flagship 7-Day ChatGPT Training and Certification , AIPU is redefining what it means to gain real-world AI skills-and who gets access to them.

Rather than serving up vague theory or disjointed tutorials, AIPU puts powerful tools directly into users' hands. Students dive into 152 guided lessons, explore 10,000+ proven prompt frameworks, and deploy 90+ task-crushing GPT bots designed to handle everything from lead generation to content writing, project management, client onboarding, and beyond.

But what truly sets AIPU apart isn't just the tech-it's the mission.

“We built AI Pro University for the everyday dreamer-the freelancer, side-hustler, entrepreneur, or employee who knows AI will change everything, but doesn't know where to start,” said Ken Gomez, COO and Media Relations Lead at AIPU.“Our goal is to give people the tools to automate up to 90% of their daily work and reclaim their time, income, and creative freedom.”

During its soft launch, over 5,000 learners from around the world quietly enrolled in the program. Many were complete AI beginners-most had no coding background. Within a week, they were not just learning; they were building. Building bots. Building systems. Building income streams.

One Week to a Certified Future

AIPU's 7-Day ChatGPT Certification is designed for speed, clarity, and impact. Students don't just study how AI works-they implement it in real scenarios that directly relate to their personal or professional goals. Whether it's automating marketing funnels, creating niche GPT assistants, or launching AI-powered consulting services, the program ensures that every step of learning moves the needle.

“I went from confused about AI to confident using it in my business-in a single week,” said Mara J. , a course graduate who now earns passive income with AI-powered digital products.“It's not just training-it's transformation.”

AIPU: AI Pro University for the People

Behind the platform is a growing belief that AI, when democratized, can lead to a new era of prosperity. AIPU calls it“the age of hyper-abundance”-a time when individuals no longer need to trade all their hours for income, thanks to intelligent automation that scales with them.

Everything AIPU teaches is designed for real-world use. There's no fluff. Just practical skills, community support, and templates you can deploy today.

About AI Pro University (AIPU):

AI Pro University is a U.S.-based online learning platform that delivers hands-on, monetizable AI training for freelancers, entrepreneurs, and professionals. Its signature 7-Day ChatGPT Certification program includes 152 lessons, 10,000+ prompts, and over 90 custom-built AI bots, giving learners the power to automate up to 90% of their daily work. AIPU's mission is to usher in a new era of abundance by making advanced AI accessible to all.

To learn more or to start your 7-day certification journey, visit their website .