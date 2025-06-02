Bee Natural Locks Reopens In Tampa, Bringing An Exceptional Locs And Braids Salon To The Area For The First Time Since COVID

MENAFN - GetNews) This locally owned and operated company offers the area's best staff on standby to offer loc maintenance, styling, consultations, and more







Bee Natural Locks has officially reopened its doors for the first time since COVID, offering a refreshed solution for people in the area seeking out an exceptional level of loc maintenance, styling, consultations, and more.

CEO and owner Tameka Clark holds a cosmetology license, Certified Sisterlocks Consultant, and R-certified brand ambassador whose well-rounded experience includes specialization in Sisterlocks, interlocks, micro locks, crochet locks, and instalocking. She launched Bee Natural Locks in 2023 to include a line of products that are sold across the United States. She is also the author of“Are Locks Right For You?” and is passionate about helping people achieve the locs they want backed by world-class technique and style.







Now, Bee Natural Locks is coming to Tampa, Florida, again with a loc and braid salon at 104 E. Flower Ave., Tampa, FL 33612, Suite 205. Clark has assembled a team of loc experts including the incredible Tonya Cotney, Locologist; Brittany Johnson, Braider; Sierra Myrick, Stylist; Kay, Hair Stylist and Locs Expert; and Prisha Clark, Locs Expert. Together, the team at Bee Natural Locks offers a variety of services to choose from including micro locs extensions, Sisterlocks dreadlocks, traditional locks, re-twist braids, boho braids, knotless braids, boho locks, wick locs, instalocks, interlocks, and locs coloring.

“At Bee Natural Locks, our #1 mission is to provide outstanding one-on-one services at a professional level,” said the team.“We sincerely appreciate your consideration in choosing Bee Natural Locks to begin or advance your locs, Sisterlocks, microlocs, or interlocs journey.”







Bee Natural Locks uses only the best products, including the Bee Natural line of products, backed by the care and expertise of each artist. Right now, Bee Natural Locks and its team are accepting new clients via appointment. To schedule an appointment or to learn more about everything this company has to offer, including support for others in the locs industry, visit .

ABOUT BEE NATURAL LOCKS

Bee Natural Locks is the premier loc provider in the Tampa, Florida, region, offering maintenance, styling, consultations, and more. Follow on social media:

Facebook: @beenaturallocks

Instagram: @bee_natural_locks_