Approved Senior Network® Launches New Video Series Called The Gatekeeper Tapes, For Home Care Marketing

Approved Senior Network®, a leading home care marketing and sales training agency, has released a powerful two-part video series.

SAINT CHARLES, MO, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Approved Senior Network®, a leading home care marketing and sales training agency, has released a powerful two-part video series highlighting the right way and wrong way to approach gatekeepers and social workers in skilled nursing facilities (SNFs). The training aims to empower home care marketers with proven strategies for building trust, differentiating services, and securing valuable referral relationships.

A Tale of Two Approaches: What to Do (and What Not to Do)

In the first video, "Dawn from ABC Home Care" demonstrates the wrong way to approach a social worker in a skilled nursing facility: unprepared, unfocused, and lacking professionalism. She juggles too many materials, fails to personalize her approach, and misses key opportunities to build rapport-ultimately leaving the social worker overwhelmed and disengaged.

In the second video, Dawn models the right way to approach the social worker in a skilled nursing facility: polished, concise, and respectful. She:

Acknowledges the social worker's busy schedule and promises to be brief.

Uses patient-centered language that resonates with SNF staff.

Introduces ABC Home Care's unique discharge package-a proven solution that helps patients transition home safely and prevents regression.

Offers to schedule a convenient lunch-and-learn presentation, ensuring next steps are secured on the spot.

This approach not only differentiates ABC Home Care from competitors but also positions them as a trusted partner dedicated to supporting patients and social workers alike.

Gatekeeper Strategies: The Often-Overlooked First Impression

The series also highlights how to navigate the often-overlooked gatekeeper at the front desk-a crucial first step in building relationships with social workers. Dawn shares lessons on:

Dressing professionally and presenting materials neatly.

Asking for and using the gatekeeper's name to personalize the interaction.

Offering a concise explanation of the discharge package and its benefits.

Leaving a business card to facilitate follow-up.

By approaching the gatekeeper respectfully and professionally, home care marketers can ensure their message reaches the right decision-makers and sets the stage for productive conversations.

A Commitment to Education and Results

Approved Senior Network's new video series is part of their broader commitment to helping home care agencies thrive through effective marketing and sales strategies. At , home care professionals can access over 50 video testimonials from agency owners who have successfully implemented these tactics.

“Marketing in the home care industry is about more than just dropping off brochures-it's about building real relationships,” said Dawn Fiala, Head of Sales and Operations.“Our new video series shows marketers exactly how to approach the social worker in a skilled nursing facility with professionalism, empathy, and a focus on solutions.”

About Approved Senior Network®

Approved Senior Network® specializes in helping home care agencies grow through digital marketing, in-person sales training , and proven systems that generate high-quality leads. With a dedicated team of experts and a library of educational resources, ASNHomeCareMarketing equips agencies with the tools they need to succeed in a competitive marketplace.

