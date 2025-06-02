Colorado Attack: Trump Links Suspect To Biden's Border Policy Failure: 'We Must Deport Illegal, Anti-American Radicals'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump issued a statement on Monday (June 2) following the violent attack on a pro-Israel rally in Boulder, Colorado, linking the suspect to former President Joe Biden's immigration policies and renewing his call for stronger border enforcement.

Trump strongly condemning the attack on a pro-Israel rally, in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, wrote,“Yesterday's horrific attack in Boulder, Colorado, WILL NOT BE TOLERATED in the United States of America.” He highlighted what he called the“ridiculous Open Border Policy” of President Joe Biden, blaming it for the suspect's presence in the country.

“He must go out under 'TRUMP' policy”

Calling for stronger immigration enforcement, Trump said,“He must go out under 'TRUMP' Policy. Acts of Terrorism will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law.”

He emphasised the importance of secure borders, stating,“This is yet another example of why we must keep our Borders SECURE, and deport Illegal, Anti-American Radicals from our Homeland.”

Sympathy for victims and Boulder community

Trump closed his statement with condolences:“My heart goes out to the victims of this terrible tragedy, and the Great People of Boulder, Colorado!”

The attack, which left eight people injured, was allegedly carried out by Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, an Egyptian national who overstayed his visa.

The suspect allegedly used a makeshift flamethrower and an incendiary device while shouting“Free Palestine.” Soliman reportedly planned the attack for a year, targeting what he called a“Zionist group.”

Four women and four men, aged between 52 and 88, were hospitalised following the attack at the Pearl Street Mall, a busy pedestrian area in Colorado.

The suspect, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, is charged with first-degree murder, assault, and the use of explosives. A court hearing is scheduled. The FBI continues to investigate, after a raid on Soliman's home.

Political backdrop

The Boulder attack follows rising concerns over domestic hate crimes and anti-Semitic violence in the US The incident occurred on the Jewish holiday of Shavuot and shortly after another attack outside a Jewish museum in Washington.

“Terrorism against Jews does not stop at the Gaza border - it is already burning the streets of America,” said Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called it a“vile, antisemitic act of terror”, while Attorney General Pam Bondi termed it“a horrific anti-Semitic attack”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described it as a“vicious terror attack” and said,“This attack was aimed against peaceful people... simply because they were Jews.”

“This is an attack on all of us - and we will not stay silent,” said the Israeli-American Council in a statement.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller wrote on X:“A terror attack was committed in Boulder, Colorado by an illegal alien. He was granted a tourist visa by the Biden Administration and then he illegally overstayed that visa. In response, the Biden Administration gave him a work permit. Suicidal migration must be fully reversed.”

The attack marks a continued rise in violence against Jewish Americans linked to the conflict in Gaza. It comes weeks after the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy aides near Washington's Capital Jewish Museum, also reportedly motivated by political grievances.

Context of the attack

The violent incident took place as part of a weekly demonstration organized by Run for Their Lives, a group advocating for hostages held in Gaza. It also coincided with the Jewish holiday of Shavuot, a period marked by Torah readings and reflection.

The attack has intensified concerns about a recent surge in antisemitic violence in the US, fueled by escalating tensions from the Israel-Hamas war.

