Hello Postpartum Launches Corporate Gifting Program To Support New Moms In The Workplace
Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2025) - Hello Postpartum , a wellness brand dedicated to supporting women through every stage of the postpartum journey, today announced the launch of its new Corporate Gifting Program. Created for HR teams and organizations committed to meaningful employee care, the program delivers thoughtfully curated wellness gift boxes designed to nurture both the physical recovery and emotional well-being of new mothers.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Recognizing that only eight percent of companies include postpartum care in their return-to-work policies, Hello Postpartum aims to bridge this significant gap in employee benefits. The Corporate Gifting Program enables organizations to offer tangible support to new mothers, reinforcing a family-friendly workplace culture and enhancing employee retention.
Key Features of the Corporate Gifting Program:
- Postpartum-First Approach: Each gift box is thoughtfully curated with recovery and mental wellness in mind, ensuring new mothers feel seen and supported. Thoughtful Branding: Gift boxes with a personalized touch, including handwritten notes from your company. Flexible Ordering Options: Whether for one employee or bulk orders, the program accommodates various corporate needs with concierge-level support. Support for Women-Owned Businesses: All products are sourced from small, women-run brands worldwide.
Hello Postpartum founder Carley Schweet said: "When I became a mom, I was flooded with baby gifts-onesies, blankets, bottles-but no one thought to ask how I was doing. I felt completely invisible. That experience stayed with me, and it's why I started Hello Postpartum: to help new moms feel seen, supported, and celebrated."
For more information on Hello Postpartum's Corporate Gifting Program, please visit: or view the online gifting guide . To offer Hello Postpartum's corporate gifts to your employees, please email the team at ... .
About Hello Postpartum:
Hello Postpartum is a mom-owned company creating postpartum gift boxes that are beautifully packaged, clinically informed, and emotionally supportive. Everything is custom curated to ensure new mothers feel seen and cared for during the transformative postpartum period. The company is committed to supporting maternal wellness and promoting family-friendly workplace cultures through thoughtful corporate gifting solutions. For more information on Hello Postpartum, visit and follow us on Facebook , and Instagram .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- Moonx: Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
CommentsNo comment