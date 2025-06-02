She Speaks Community Co Names Shenika Marie As 2025 Woman Of The Year

Charlotte, NC - She Speaks Community Co proudly announces Shenika Marie as its 2025 Woman of the Year, honoring her extraordinary contributions to holistic healing, spiritual leadership, and community empowerment across the globe.

A true embodiment of spiritual empowerment, Shenika Marie brings together ancient wisdom and modern therapeutic practices to lead others on journeys of transformation and healing. As a Licensed Therapist, Master Shaman, Reiki Master Teacher, Sound Healer, Certified Dowser, Ho'oponopono Practitioner, and Archangel Light Healing Practitioner, she blends diverse disciplines with compassion and purpose.

A Holistic Healing Leader Who Walks the Talk

Shenika is the dynamic CEO and founder behind several impactful platforms, including I Am Queen Status, Queen Status Sorority, and Royal Status University-each designed to help women rediscover their divine identity and inner strength. Her initiatives reflect the values of empowerment, healing, and authentic leadership that define the She Speaks Community Co.

Through her nonprofit, The Royal Alliance, Shenika has dedicated countless hours to supporting underserved communities. Her organization offers access to wellness education, healing modalities, and practical tools that create real, lasting change-particularly for those who might otherwise be left behind.

Her accomplishments include:



Facilitating over 12 transformational retreats worldwide, focused on spiritual healing and emotional restoration

Leading more than 20 empowerment workshops , promoting mental wellness, self-awareness, and spiritual balance Speaking on college campuses , women's empowerment events, and international stages to share her powerful message

In all she does, Shenika Marie represents the core values of transformational leadership, community service, and healing practitioner excellence.

A Queen Status Leader Giving Back

What truly sets Shenika apart is her unwavering dedication to accessibility and inclusion. She offers pro bono healing workshops, scholarships for retreats, and volunteers her time for individuals in need. Her commitment to women leaders and collective healing makes her a rare and deeply respected force in the wellness world.

"Shenika doesn't just uplift herself-she lifts others with her," said a representative of She Speaks Community Co. "Her work exemplifies the principles of queen status, where healing, wisdom, and leadership are passed forward to the next woman, the next community, and the next generation."

Honoring Shenika at Pretty Paid & Productive 2025

Shenika Marie will be officially honored at the upcoming Pretty Paid and Productive 2025 event, scheduled for July 26, 2025, in Charlotte, NC. This signature gathering celebrates ambitious women balancing purpose, passion, and prosperity, while also spotlighting community influencers like Shenika who are changing lives.

For more information about the event, please visit:

A Journey of Constant Growth

Despite her many accomplishments, Shenika continues to evolve. She is currently training to become a certified yogi, expanding her commitment to mind-body-spirit alignment and holistic living. Her path reflects what She Speaks Community Co values most-continuous growth, shared healing, and compassionate leadership.

Her work has become a beacon in a world hungry for meaning and restoration. By embracing the titles of reiki master, sound healing guide, and transformational leader, Shenika has become a source of light for those ready to step into their highest selves.

A Collective Celebration

The She Speaks Community Co invites its supporters, partners, and the public to join in celebrating Shenika Marie-not just for her many credentials, but for her radiant heart, her unrelenting dedication to others, and her example of what spiritual empowerment and holistic healing look like in action.

Shenika Marie, we honor you for being a true force of change and healing. Your path reminds us that transformation begins within-but ripples outward into the world.