Shaping The Future Of Hospitality: An Interview With Pavlos Papadakis, Managing Director Of Hoteltraining.Gr

MENAFN - GetNews)As the hospitality sector faces unprecedented challenges and opportunities, Hoteltraining stands at the forefront, empowering hotels with consulting solutions, on-demand training, and specialized online courses. We sit down with Pavlos Papadakis, Managing Director and Founder of Hoteltraining , to discuss how the platform is reshaping the future of Greek and European hospitality. The interview is conducted by journalist Maria Seralakis.

Maria: Mr. Papadakis, Hoteltraining has become a recognized leader in hospitality consulting and training. What inspired you to launch this platform?

Pavlos: The idea behind Hoteltraining was simple: to fill the gap in professional development for hotel staff and management across Greece, Saudi Arabia and UAE. As someone with years in hotel operations and consulting. I saw first-hand how essential continuous training is, especially as guest expectations rise and industry standards evolve. Our goal is to deliver flexible, accessible, and practical learning for all hospitality professionals.

Maria: Staff shortages are a major issue for hotels. What consulting solutions does Hoteltraining offer to address this?

Pavlos: Absolutely, staffing is at the core of operational success. Through our hospitality consulting services, we help hotels optimize their recruitment, onboarding, and retention strategies. We offer tailored corporate training to upskill existing staff, making them more versatile and engaged. Plus, our online courses allow hotels to train new hires quickly and efficiently, even during peak seasons.

Maria: In terms of customer service, what are the most common challenges you see, and how can your team help?

Pavlos: Consistency and personalization are key challenges. Our hotel consulting team analyzes each property's guest journey and creates targeted action plans to improve service touchpoints. Our customer service online courses offer practical techniques that can be implemented immediately, boosting guest satisfaction scores and repeat business.

Maria: What makes your online courses unique compared to traditional hospitality training?

Pavlos: Flexibility and relevance. Our online hospitality courses are designed by industry experts and updated regularly. Staff can access them anytime, anywhere, perfect for hotels facing seasonal staff changes or high turnover. The content is practical, interactive, and directly applicable to real-world hotel scenarios.

Maria: Can you share how your corporate trainings are tailored to meet a hotel's specific needs?

Pavlos: Each hotel is unique, so our corporate trainings begin with a comprehensive needs assessment. We then create custom training programs, from front desk excellence to F&B management, always aligning with the hotel's brand values. Our in-person and virtual sessions ensure maximum impact, and our hotel consulting services provide ongoing support for implementation.

Maria: How do you help hotels adapt to new technologies in hospitality?

Pavlos: Technology adoption is a priority in our consulting projects. We help hotels select and implement PMS, CRM, and guest-facing technologies, integrating them into daily operations. Our online courses also include modules on digital guest service, online reputation management, and efficient use of tech tools, ensuring all staff are up to date.

Maria: What is the role of soft skills in hotel operations, and how do you train staff to develop them?

Pavlos: Soft skills, like communication, teamwork, and empathy, are essential for exceptional guest experiences. Our online courses for hotel employees put a strong emphasis on these areas. We also offer interactive workshops during corporate trainings, where staff practice real-life scenarios and receive direct feedback.

Maria: How does Hoteltraining help hotels maintain high standards during peak seasons or rapid staff changes?

Pavlos: Peak seasons can strain even the best teams. Our solution is scalable training: our online platform lets hotels onboard and upskill staff on demand, without sacrificing quality. We also provide consulting on process optimization, ensuring consistency and service excellence year-round.

Maria: Sustainability is increasingly important in hospitality. How do your consulting and training services address this?

Pavlos: Sustainable hospitality isn't just a trend, it's a necessity. Through our consulting services, we help hotels integrate eco-friendly practices into daily operations. Our training modules cover topics like energy conservation, waste reduction, and green guest engagement, ensuring teams can deliver sustainable service that delights both guests and owners.

Maria: For hotels looking to improve their operational efficiency and guest satisfaction, what is the first step you recommend?

Pavlos: Start with a comprehensive operational audit. Our hotel consulting team reviews all aspects of the guest journey and internal processes. From there, we recommend targeted training, whether it's online modules or in-person workshops, to close performance gaps and drive results. With Hoteltraining , hotels can transform challenges into opportunities for growth.

For more information on hospitality consulting, corporate training, and online courses for hotels, visit Hoteltraining today at Email: ...