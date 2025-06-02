National Institute Of Public Safety Launches BSIS-Certified Security Guard Training Across Los Angeles County

MENAFN - GetNews) New program offers flexible online, hybrid, and in-person options for those pursuing a Guard Card or security certification in Los Angeles County.







The National Institute of Public Safety (National IPS) has launched its California Bureau of Security and Investigative Services (BSIS)-certified security guard training programs throughout Los Angeles County. The rollout includes online, hybrid, and in-person learning options, offering new and existing security professionals greater access to the training needed to meet BSIS requirements.

The initiative aims to prepare individuals for careers in the security sector by delivering courses that meet state mandates for obtaining or renewing a California Guard Card. The programs respond to increasing demand across the region. Data from the California Employment Development Department projects a 7% growth in the Los Angeles County security industry by 2030, with thousands of job openings expected each year.

“Our mission is to make it easier than ever for people to access high-quality, BSIS-approved security guard training in Los Angeles,” a representative of National IPS said.“Whether someone is just beginning their career or looking to renew a license, we provide all the required BSIS courses on one accessible platform-available online, hybrid, or in person.”







The curriculum includes the 8-hour Powers to Arrest and Appropriate Use of Force course for new guards, a 32-hour continued training program to be completed within six months of employment, and the 8-hour annual refresher. These programs meet all California licensing requirements. Courses are delivered through an interactive platform designed to accommodate diverse learning styles, with features such as gamification and access across devices-ideal for working adults and those seeking career transitions.

National IPS also offers support for navigating state licensing processes, helping participants understand how to become a security guard in California and follow a clear certification path. Its BSIS license (ATG-2976) confirms its standing as an approved provider for those aiming to get a Guard Card in LA or complete Guard Card classes in LA County .







“We're committed to supporting workforce development and public safety across the region-including in cities like Santa Clarita,” the representative said.“We aim to be the go-to option for anyone searching for BSIS training near me or how to become a security guard in Los Angeles County.”

With the program now available, National IPS serves those looking for Los Angeles security license training, security certification in Los Angeles County, or seeking to complete Guard Card online Los Angeles . The launch also helps answer growing interest in how to become a security guard in LA, how to become a security guard in Santa Clarita , and other nearby areas.







About the National Institute of Public Safety

The National Institute of Public Safety is a licensed provider of public safety and security training, offering online, hybrid, and in-person courses across California and additional U.S. states. Focused on regulatory compliance, job readiness, and career advancement, National IPS supports thousands of learners annually through its digital learning platform and training centers.

For more information, visit .