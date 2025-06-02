NPMA Debuts Bed Bugs Exposed: A Series Revealing How These Sneaky Pests Invade Your Home

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The NPMA team built a mini furnished bedroom and living room set to demonstrate how bed bugs can infiltrate living spaces, burrowing into even the smallest crevices. Alongside an engaging video lineup, NPMA's new microsite serves as a one-stop shop for fast facts, prevention tips, and educational articles to help you stay one step ahead.

"Until you've seen a bed bug infestation up close, it's hard to understand just how sneaky these pests really are," shared Dr. Jim Fredericks, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for NPMA. "'Bed Bugs Exposed' gives homeowners an unprecedented look at how these pests operate, coupled with the knowledge to spot the signs early and avoid bringing these hitchhikers home."

Education is critical. According to a survey conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of the National Pest Management Association (NPMA ), just 28% of Americans check their hotel rooms for bed bugs before staying overnight, and less than half of Americans (44%) would leave their accommodations if they found bed bugs.

Those numbers are troublesome since bed bugs can latch onto luggage, clothing, or used furniture. Once inside, they're masters at hiding in tiny cracks and crevices, making them incredibly difficult for the untrained eye to detect.

"Not only can these blood-feeding pests cause itchy, red welts on your skin, but they can multiply quickly and often go unnoticed, leading to costly treatments if not caught early," added Fredericks.

Vigilance is key because bed bugs can hide practically anywhere. A recent survey of pest control professionals conducted by NPMA and the University of Florida found that over 82% of NPMA members have treated for bed bugs in the last year. 89% of respondents indicated that they treated single-family homes, followed by apartments and condos (88%), hotels and motels (70%), nursing homes and assisted care facilities (57%), and college dorms (36%).

So, if you suspect bed bugs in your home or vacation rental, don't wait! Contact a pest control professional immediately. These trained experts have the knowledge, tools, and experience to properly identify and eliminate bed bug infestations.

