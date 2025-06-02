Bitcoin Windfall: Ulbricht Receives $31.4M In Anonymous BTC Donation

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Ross Ulbricht, the founder of the Silk Road darknet marketplace, has received an anonymous donation of 300 Bitcoin, valued at approximately $31.4 million, sent to his official Bitcoin address. This substantial contribution follows his release from prison after a full pardon by former U.S. President Donald Trump in January 2025.

The donation was made to the Bitcoin address listed on freeross, a website dedicated to supporting Ulbricht. The identity of the donor remains unknown, and there has been no public acknowledgment from Ulbricht or his representatives regarding the transaction.

In addition to this significant donation, an auction of Ulbricht's personal belongings has reportedly raised nearly $1.3 million in Bitcoin. The auction, organized to support Ulbricht's reintegration into society, featured items such as personal writings, artwork, and other memorabilia.

Ulbricht's financial situation has been a topic of interest since his release. Coinbase executive Conor Grogan identified approximately 430 BTC, worth around $47 million, in wallets associated with Ulbricht that had remained untouched for over 13 years. However, it remains unclear whether Ulbricht has access to the private keys required to control these funds.

The cryptocurrency community has shown considerable support for Ulbricht since his release. Crypto exchange Kraken donated $111,111 in Bitcoin to assist with his transition back into society. Additionally, various fundraising efforts, including merchandise sales, have contributed to a growing fund aimed at supporting Ulbricht's post-incarceration life.

Ulbricht was arrested in 2013 and later sentenced to double life imprisonment plus 40 years without the possibility of parole for his role in operating the Silk Road marketplace. The platform facilitated the trade of illegal goods and services, primarily using Bitcoin for transactions. His sentence was commuted by President Trump, who cited support from the Libertarian movement and concerns over the severity of the punishment.

