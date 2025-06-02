Basel Expects 500,000 Visitors At The European Women's Football Championships
-
Deutsch
de
Basel erwartet 500'000 Gäste an Frauenfussball-EM
Original
Read more: Basel erwartet 500'000 Gäste an Frauenfussball-E
The fan zones on Barfüsserplatz and Messeplatz will be open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. from 1 to 27 July, and from 11 a.m. on match days. The zones will only remain closed on July 14 and July 21.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
As with the Eurovision Song Contest, anti-terrorism vehicle barriers will be used in the fan zones as a safety measure for the entire duration of the tournament, according to the press release.
The Euro tournament should also have a long-term effect, the organisers added. The aim is to double the number of registered female players, coaches and referees.More More Switzerland remains centre of global sport – for now
This content was published on Mar 23, 2025 Despite decades of corruption scandals, international sporting federations remain concentrated in Switzerland.Read more: Switzerland remains centre of global sport – for no
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- Moonx: Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
CommentsNo comment