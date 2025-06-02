Basel Expects 500,000 Visitors At The European Women's Football Championships

Deutsch de Basel erwartet 500'000 Gäste an Frauenfussball-EM Original Read more: Basel erwartet 500'000 Gäste an Frauenfussball-E

The opening match of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 kicks off in Basel in exactly one month's time. The city is expecting around half a million guests in the fan zones, as the Department of Education announced on Monday. This content was published on June 2, 2025 - 11:44

The fan zones on Barfüsserplatz and Messeplatz will be open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. from 1 to 27 July, and from 11 a.m. on match days. The zones will only remain closed on July 14 and July 21.

As with the Eurovision Song Contest, anti-terrorism vehicle barriers will be used in the fan zones as a safety measure for the entire duration of the tournament, according to the press release.

The Euro tournament should also have a long-term effect, the organisers added. The aim is to double the number of registered female players, coaches and referees.

