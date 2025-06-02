Hikaru Shipping Line Launches Three New Routes Linking Asia, Africa, And Europe

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) LATT Trading & Shipping, the official agent of Hikaru Shipping Line in Egypt, has announced the launch of three new maritime routes connecting key ports across Asia, Africa, and Europe. The expansion is part of Hikaru's broader strategic plan for growth in the upcoming fiscal year.

According to Abdelrahman Leheta, Executive Director at LATT, the first of the new routes-designated FMX-starts in Alexandria and follows the path: Alexandria – Istanbul – Izmit – Alexandria – Jeddah – Port Klang – Nansha – Qingdao – Shanghai. The FMX route aims to streamline trade between Egypt and China, offering competitive transit times and enhanced logistical efficiency.

The second route, ITX, connects major ports including Alexandria, Istanbul, Evyap, Izmir, Mersin, Aqaba, Jeddah, Nhava Sheva, and Mundra. This route is designed to reinforce trade corridors spanning North Africa, the Middle East, and the Indian subcontinent.

The third service, IMS, originates from Damietta Port and includes stops at Alexandria, Izmir, Istanbul, Evyap, Mersin, Damietta, Nhava Sheva, Mundra, and Jeddah. The IMS route offers greater flexibility for cargo movement between Europe and Asia, enhancing options for exporters and importers alike.

Hikaru initially launched operations in Egypt through Sokhna Port, later expanding to Alexandria and Damietta. This steady growth highlights the company's growing footprint and the trust it has earned in Egypt's maritime logistics sector.

The company also offers a range of specialized container solutions, including Flat Rack units for oversized and out-of-gauge cargo, as well as Dry Van (DV) containers for general-purpose freight. This versatility allows clients to ship a wide variety of goods-from industrial machinery to commercial products-underscoring Hikaru's commitment to comprehensive and efficient shipping services.

Founded in Dubai in 2012, Hikaru has established a strong global presence, serving over 40 ports across the Red Sea, Middle East, Mediterranean, Arabian Gulf, East Africa, the Far East, and the Indian subcontinent.

With a solid track record of performance and a commitment to innovation, Hikaru Shipping Line continues to strengthen its role as a key player in the region's maritime trade, with further expansion expected in the near future.