Sacrificial Animal Market Sites Selected In Kabul

The animal market sites have been selected in

Aman Palace

District 3rd, 5th, 13th and 14th: Nakhas Company

District 8th: Qala Barki – Behind Security Zone 8

District 9th: Near Pacha Bridge – Zaman Khan Fort Road

District 16th: Designated Special Location

Districts 12th, 16th: West of Mission Crossroads – Ahmad Shah Baba Mina Project

Districts 12th, 16th: Sharq Shasat-e-Matri Qala Zaman Khan – Al-Wokhil Area

Districts 11th, 17th: Hada Mazar – Left Side of the Road

Districts 19th, 21st: Aziz Hotak Bazaar – Pul-e-Charkhi Area

District 20th: Kabul-Logar Road – Sarai Malik Shir Agha (Amro Bazaar) District 22nd: Bagrami Main Road – Connected to Oil Tank – Past Bagrami Bridge

Barakzai asked livestock owners to sell their animals only in these places and empathized:“Kabul Municipality survey and monitoring teams would continuously patrol these places”

He urged citizens to throw the waste left over from animal sacrifices in designated trash cans to prevent bad odors and environmental pollution.

During Eid, Kabul Municipality employees would collect and clean garbage bins every six hours, he added.

hz/ma