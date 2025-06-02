Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sacrificial Animal Market Sites Selected In Kabul

2025-06-02 02:00:31
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): As Eid
    Adha draws closer, the Kabul Municipality has selected sites for the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in the capital city.

    Kabul Municipality Representative Nematullah Barakzai:“As our dear fellow citizens are aware, we are approaching Eid
      Adha and the Kabul Municipality has identified places for buying and selling livestock in 22 districts of Kabul city. We request all citizens to buy and sell their livestock only in these places”.

      The animal market sites have been selected in

      • Districts 1st and 8th: Behind Logar Oil Tank – Shuhada Saleheen
      • Districts 2nd, 4th, 10th, 11th and 15th: Opposite Arya City
      • District 3rd, 6th and 7th: Behind Dar
          Aman Palace
        • District 3rd, 5th, 13th and 14th: Nakhas Company
        • District 8th: Qala Barki – Behind Security Zone 8
        • District 9th: Near Pacha Bridge – Zaman Khan Fort Road
        • District 16th: Designated Special Location
        • Districts 12th, 16th: West of Mission Crossroads – Ahmad Shah Baba Mina Project
        • Districts 12th, 16th: Sharq Shasat-e-Matri Qala Zaman Khan – Al-Wokhil Area
        • Districts 11th, 17th: Hada Mazar – Left Side of the Road
        • Districts 19th, 21st: Aziz Hotak Bazaar – Pul-e-Charkhi Area
        • District 20th: Kabul-Logar Road – Sarai Malik Shir Agha (Amro Bazaar)
        • District 22nd: Bagrami Main Road – Connected to Oil Tank – Past Bagrami Bridge

        Barakzai asked livestock owners to sell their animals only in these places and empathized:“Kabul Municipality survey and monitoring teams would continuously patrol these places”

        He urged citizens to throw the waste left over from animal sacrifices in designated trash cans to prevent bad odors and environmental pollution.

        During Eid, Kabul Municipality employees would collect and clean garbage bins every six hours, he added.

