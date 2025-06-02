Quilia Promotes Jamie Ng To Frontend Engineer After Two Years Of Intern-Led Innovation

Jamie Ng joins Quilia full-time as Frontend Software Engineer after two years in the StepUp & StartUp internship program.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Quilia, the client app transforming how personal injury law firms manage communication and compliance, is thrilled to announce the full-time hire of Jamie Ng as Frontend Software Engineer. The promotion follows Jamie's two-year journey with the company, which began through UNLV's StepUp & StartUp Internship Program.Jamie joined Quilia during the early stages of product development through the internship program and quickly became a trusted and impactful member of the team. Since then, he has helped shape critical parts of the user interface and frontend systems. His transition from intern to core engineer reflects Quilia's belief in developing talent from within and investing in those who already understand the product and its mission.“Jamie's been with us since the early grind. It's only right he's now helping lead our next leap forward,” said Kenny Eliason, CEO of Quilia.“His code has powered real outcomes for thousands of users. He doesn't just push pixels. He improves lives by making it easier for clients and law firms to stay connected and on track.”A key role in UX cleanup and optimizationAs a Frontend Software Engineer, Jamie is focused on improving speed, reliability, and ease of use across Quilia. While the overall design system is solid, Jamie is tightening up the experience by cleaning up rough edges, reducing friction, and making the platform feel faster and more seamless.He is refining the client app's navigation and layout to improve accessibility, cleaning up legacy code to boost performance and maintainability, and optimizing the attorney dashboard for quicker data visibility. Jamie is also supporting more flexible layouts that adapt to the specific needs of each firm and case type. Rather than replacing what exists, he is leveling it up. His work touches features like pain score tracking , which help document client injuries more accurately throughout the case.“It's easy to get caught up in shiny redesigns,” Jamie said.“But at Quilia, the goal has always been to make things work better, not just look different. This is about making the experience feel effortless.”Smoother law firm onboardingAnother major focus for Jamie is simplifying the onboarding process for law firms. A new onboarding flow is being developed to walk firms through setting up their organization, inviting clients, configuring automations, and connecting to their case management system. This effort will make it easier than ever for firms to get started, especially those with smaller teams and limited bandwidth. He's also helping improve how firms gather client feedback through Quilia's built-in NPS scores system.By improving the startup experience, Quilia ensures law firms can launch faster and spend more time focusing on their clients and cases instead of getting bogged down in setup and configuration.Powering the platform behind the personal injury appJamie's promotion comes at a pivotal time for Quilia. More firms using platforms like Filevine and MyCase are turning to Quilia to handle the client-facing side of their business. Quilia allows clients to view case status, upload documents, track medical treatment, and communicate with their firm in real time. That functionality lives inside a user experience Jamie is now helping refine and scale.The app's automated messages, explainer videos, multi-language support, and intuitive interface give firms an edge in delivering consistent service while reducing strain on internal staff. As personal injury teams look for ways to reduce burnout and stay efficient, Quilia is quickly becoming the go-to personal injury app for better outcomes and stronger client communication.From UNLV intern to essential teammateJamie's journey from intern to full-time engineer shows the real value of building local talent pipelines. Through the StepUp & StartUp program at UNLV, he gained hands-on experience early and earned real trust from the team. His work contributed directly to features used by thousands of real clients.“Joining Quilia while still in college gave me the kind of experience I never could've gotten from coursework alone,” Jamie said.“I was contributing to production code and getting feedback from lawyers, clients, and teammates almost immediately. I learned fast and figured out I loved building tools that actually help people.”Kenny added,“Jamie's story is exactly why we keep working with programs like StepUp & StartUp. When you give someone responsibility and room to grow, you get amazing results. He's already made the platform better, and now he's going to make it even stronger.”Looking aheadWith Jamie leading UX improvements, onboarding enhancements, and frontend performance upgrades, Quilia is doubling down on its mission to help law firms run more efficiently while giving clients a better experience. As the demand grows for tools that improve communication and case quality, Jamie's work will be front and center in delivering that vision.To learn more about Quilia or request a demo, visit .

