Silver Collection In Huntersville Hosts Family Fun Night To Celebrate Community And Connection

HUNTERSVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- At the heart of the Silver Collection luxury apartments in Huntersville, NC, lies more than high-end living-it's a thriving community built on connection, creativity, and continuous celebration. With a full calendar of resident-focused activities led by an on-site entertainment director, a selection of weekly events is designed for the residents at Silver Collection at the Park and Silver Collection at Waterford.The resident events include everything from bingo and fitness classes to game nights, pet-friendly giveaways, holiday events, and vibrant poolside socials. It's a curated lifestyle that keeps residents engaged and excited year-round.Silver Collection's luxury apartments and townhomes in Huntersville, North Carolina, feature spacious floor plans, modern amenities, newly updated spaces, and renovated units. With proximity to North Charlotte's top employers, restaurants, and retail destinations, residents enjoy the perfect balance of convenience and comfort. Within one of the region's largest corporate parks, these two pet-friendly communities (Silver Collection at the Park and Silver Collection at Waterford) are ideal for professionals and families alike.To celebrate its vibrant sense of community and experience the Silver lifestyle, Silver Collection at Waterford in Huntersville is inviting residents and the public alike to a lively Family Fun Night on Friday, June 13th, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 11920 Joleen Court, Huntersville, NC.This free, family-friendly event promises an evening full of engaging activities and entertainment for all ages. Guests can look forward to a variety of attractions including a bounce house and giant slide, a petting zoo, face painting, and cornhole games. A DJ will keep the atmosphere upbeat, while a local food truck will serve delicious food throughout the evening.In addition to the festivities, attendees can take guided tours of the luxury apartment homes and learn more about exclusive leasing specials available only that evening. Guests will participate in giveaways and surprises to experience firsthand the welcoming, community-driven lifestyle at the Silver Collection luxury apartment communities.Those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP by emailing their full names and number of guests to ....Whether you're already a part of the community or exploring your next home in the Charlotte, NC area, Family Fun Night at Silver Collection at Waterford offers an opportunity to connect, explore, and enjoy.###About Silver Collection at WaterfordLocated in the heart of Huntersville, NC, Silver Collection at Waterford offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes in an upscale community. Residents enjoy many luxury amenities, including a high-end fitness center, outdoor grilling stations, a resort-style pool, and access to miles of walking and biking trails leading to premier shopping, dining, and entertainment. Silver Collection at Waterford is owned by Silver Companies, a diversified national real estate investment and development firm founded in 1941, committed to innovation, integrity, and service excellence. Silver Property Management, the property management division of Silver Companies, manages the community. For more information, visit .

