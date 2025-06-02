Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
New Ethiopian Airlines Flights Take Off to Sharjah, Boost UAE Connectivity


2025-06-02 09:38:30
(MENAFN) Ethiopian Airlines introduced a fresh passenger flight service to Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, commencing Sunday evening.

According to Retta Melaku, the airline’s chief operating officer, this new route will run four times each week using Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, as announced during the launch event.

This addition enhances the airline’s existing cargo services and strengthens ties to the Middle East, offering travelers greater access to the UAE’s vibrant business environment and cultural riches, Melaku explained.

Highlighting the airline’s extensive presence in the region, Melaku mentioned Ethiopian Airlines operates more than 120 weekly passenger and cargo flights to roughly 13 Middle Eastern destinations. The Sharjah connection aims to deliver smooth international travel to and from the city.

Ethiopian Airlines’ initial Middle East flights began in 1979, with Dubai as the first destination in the UAE.

Melaku also revealed plans to restart flights to Abu Dhabi in July, resuming services after a decade-long pause.

