Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Germany considers withdrawing European funds

2025-06-02 09:32:57
(MENAFN) Germany has issued a warning to fellow EU members Slovakia and Hungary, indicating that continued resistance to the bloc’s sanctions on Russia could result in a suspension of financial support from the European Union.

Reports indicate that both nations have maintained a critical approach toward Western involvement in the Ukraine war. This comes in the wake of a decision by Germany’s chancellor to allow Ukraine to use German-supplied long-range weapons to strike targets within Russian territory—a move described by the Kremlin as a “serious escalation.”

The German leader emphasized that EU countries failing to uphold the rule of law may face formal violations procedures. “Withdrawing European funds is always an option…If it is necessary, then we will deal with it,” he said, directly referencing the possibility of financial penalties for non-compliance.

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico have consistently voiced opposition to the EU’s strategy on Ukraine, claiming that Western support for Kyiv only extends the war without bringing about a resolution. In a recent and dramatic event, Fico survived an attempted assassination in May 2024, when he was shot at close range by an individual identified as a pro-Ukraine supporter.

