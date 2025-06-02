403
Ukraine, west involvement in attack of Putin’s helicopter
(MENAFN) Ukraine probably had outside backing in launching a recent drone operation that endangered Russian Leader Vladimir Putin’s helicopter, according to a former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and UN weapons inspector.
Reports indicate that during Putin’s visit to Russia’s Kursk Region on May 20, his aircraft was caught in the midst of a major drone offensive. A Russian military official stated that the attack’s intensity escalated dramatically while Putin was airborne, resulting in the destruction of 46 UAVs in the vicinity.
In a recent interview, the intelligence veteran emphasized that “if the Ukrainians drones actually targeted the Russian president, they did not do so in a vacuum... there would have been assistance provided by the West, which means that the West is targeting the Russian president.” He went on to warn of the serious implications of such involvement, noting that Russian nuclear strategy identifies such a scenario as grounds for retaliation or even preemptive nuclear action. “So, who is playing with fire here? It is not Vladimir Putin who is playing with fire. It is Ukraine and the West that are playing with fire,” he stated.
These remarks were made in response to a recent statement from US Leader Donald Trump, who accused Putin of “playing with fire.” Trump’s comment followed widespread Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian military stance, which Moscow described as a reaction to Ukraine's increased drone operations targeting civilian areas inside Russia. Official figures claim that over 2,300 Ukrainian drones were intercepted in the past week, many far from the battlefield.
The former military official also raised alarms about internal divisions within the U.S. government. According to him, there is a clear split between those advocating for stronger opposition to Moscow and those seeking diplomatic engagement. Regardless of their stance, he argued, neither faction—including Trump—has a deep understanding of Russian policy or strategy.
