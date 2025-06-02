New Report Reveals More Than 30% Of Employees Prioritize Career Advancement Over Monetary Incentives To Embrace On-The-Job Training

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Research from Litmos explores how learning and development programs are perceived in the modern workplace

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Litmos , a leading corporate learning solutions provider to over 4,000 companies and 30 million learners, has released its 'Shaping the Future of Learning & Development' report offering insights into why companies should utilize their learning management system to cater to both organizational goals and employee development. The report sheds light on the role of AI in transforming the learning experience, the importance of personalized training and how tailored approaches improve employee engagement across industries.

The skills economy is changing what it means to keep employees engaged and why companies must bridge employees' desire to utilize learning opportunities: 32.6% of employees prioritize career advancement as their primary reason for participating in training and development, while 15.2% are driven by monetary incentives.

Instead of using hiring as only the bridge to fill company skills gaps, companies can reinvigorate their workforce by training within instead. And employees are eager to learn new technology like AI with 58.4% willing to leverage it for customized training and professional development support.

Other key findings from the report include:



44% of all employees trust AI to assess their skills and offer improvement suggestions

Among workers in the 25-64 age range, 57.2% of respondents believe AI-enhanced tools would have a positive impact on training interactions

60% of employees consider professional development tools to be highly important, with 73% participating in company-sponsored training programs at least once a year

32.5% of employees express moderate to low satisfaction with how relevant digital training is to their future career goals

45% of employees report having little to no control over the programs they participate in 34% of employees feel they lack sufficient guidance on career growth support

“With the proliferation of AI impacting workforce planning and employee trends like the 'Great Stay' continuing, the value of training is critical in supporting the next wave of organization and individual growth”, said Mike Scarbrough , CEO of Litmos.“Insights from the report show the necessity of skills training and a clear path to embracing personalized, on-the-job learning programs to fill organizational gaps.”

Across industries, companies that prioritize engaging, technology-driven training programs are maximizing impact, boosting engagement and empowering employees to take strategic ownership of their growth. Additionally, by capitalizing on emerging AI technologies within training initiatives, employers are ensuring high-quality learning experiences for today's employees that will drive retention, enhance business outcomes and power a strong future workforce.

Survey methodology

Based on a survey conducted December 2024, Litmos' 'Shaping the Future of Learning & Development' report evaluated responses from 1,000 employed adults, ages 18 and older, to determine how learning and development programs are perceived in the context of modern workplace needs. The full report can be accessed here .

