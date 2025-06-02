Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend Of $1.32 Per Common Share For 2Q25

PASADENA, Calif., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE ) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.32 per common share for the second quarter of 2025. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2025 to stockholders of record on June 30, 2025.

The dividend declared of $1.32 per common share is consistent with that of the preceding two quarters. Maintaining the dividend at its current level, in lieu of continuing with its recent historical growth rate averaging 4.5%, is expected to provide the company with additional liquidity of over $40.0 million on an annual basis. By conserving this capital, the company continues to fortify its already strong balance sheet while providing an attractive dividend yield on its common stock of 7.5%, based on the closing stock price on May 30, 2025. Additionally, its dividend payout ratio (quarterly common stock dividends divided by quarterly funds from operations) remains favorably low at 57% for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE ), an S&P 500® company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. With our founding in 1994, Alexandria pioneered the life science real estate niche. Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator and developer of collaborative MegacampusTM ecosystems in AAA life science innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, Research Triangle and New York City. For more information, please visit .

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Actual results might differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

