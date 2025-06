Global Anomaly Detection Market To Reach $12.04 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 18.1%

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to an expert market analysis titled Global Anomaly Detection Market Report 2025, the domain's market size is witnessing rapid growth, expanding from $5.5 billion in 2024 to an estimated $6.2 billion in 2025. This phenomenal growth resonates with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.7%.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The Anomaly Detection Market Going Forward?

Looking forward, the anomaly detection market is poised to maintain its steep growth trajectory. Expectations hint at the market surging to $12.04 billion by 2029, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 18.1%. This growth is projected to be steered by the enhanced focus on customer experiences, adherence to regulatory requirements, optimization of industrial and manufacturing processes, and the rapidly increasing complexities of data. Evolved cybersecurity threats and advancements in AI and machine learning are some other significant aspects playing a pivotal role in fortifying the market's strength.

What's Driving The Anomaly Detection Market Growth?

Further, the burgeoning number of connected devices is expected to be a major driver propelling the market's growth. Such devices are smart physical entities that connect via the internet to facilitate data and information exchange within an organization. Anomaly detection plays a critical role in monitoring these devices, thereby ensuring robust data traffic protection in organizations or households.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Anomaly Detection Market?

Key industry players operating in the anomaly detection market include SAS Institute Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro Incorporated, Splunk Inc., Wipro Limited, Securonix Inc., Gurucul Solutions LLC, Guardian Analytics Inc., Happiest Minds Technologies Pvt Ltd, International Business Machines Corporation, Verint Systems Inc., Anodot Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Flowmon Networks a. s., LogRhythm Inc, Rapid7 Inc., Trustwave Holdings Inc., Varonis Systems Inc, WSO2 Inc., Datadog Inc., Darktrace Limited, and Sumo Logic Inc., among others.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Anomaly Detection Market?

Interestingly, several companies operating in the anomaly detection market are now developing new detection engines, such as the KaizenInsights Anomaly Detection Engine. These innovative solutions aim to shore up the competitive edge by enabling faster identification of data outliers within operations, thus mitigating challenges related to fraud, customer churn, revenue leakage, and others.

How Is The Anomaly Detection Market Segmented?

The report further highlights that the anomaly detection market is segmented by component, technology, deployment type, application, and vertical. In terms of solutions, it ranges from software solutions, machine learning algorithms, statistical analysis tools, real-time monitoring systems to cloud-based anomaly detection platforms. Similarly, services stretch across consulting services, implementation services, support and maintenance services, training and education services, and data analysis services.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Anomaly Detection Market?

From a regional standpoint, North America held the largest share of the anomaly detection market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The report covers geographies including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

