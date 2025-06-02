Cunard Launches 195 New Voyages, Visiting 115 Destinations Across The Globe

Among the highlights are four maiden calls for Queen Anne, including Sorrento in Italy and La Rochelle in France, as well as a maiden call for Cunard when Queen Mary 2 sails to Charlottetown in Canada. Queen Victoria will also enjoy a first visit to Riga, Latvia, with Queen Elizabeth enjoying maiden calls to Trieste in Italy and Calvi in France.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: "This new program is all about giving our guests more choice and more unforgettable voyages. Whether it's Queen Anne visiting new destinations, Queen Elizabeth returning to favourite ports in the Med, or Queen Mary 2 sailing iconic routes with her usual style, there's something to suit every kind of traveler. From exploring remarkable places to enjoying exceptional experiences on board, we're proud to offer voyages that feel truly special from start to finish."

Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth makes an exciting return to Europe in 2027, with Mediterranean voyages from May until October, visiting 22 ports she hasn't visited for 15 years.

The 65 new voyages boast itineraries varying from seven to 28 nights, taking in visits to many enchanting ancient cities on the continent, from the stunning foodie scene of Palermo in Sicily to the cultural richness of Istanbul.

Queen Mary 2

Fresh from a major refit in early 2027, Queen Mary 2 will continue to offer iconic Transatlantic Crossings, as well as immersive itineraries to Norway, Canada, New England, North Cape, and the Caribbean – where guests can spend Christmas and New Year on picturesque golden beaches. She will also spend Independence Day on July 4, 2027, in Boston.

Queen Anne

As the newest addition to the Cunard fleet, Queen Anne will offer a rich variety of exciting round-trip voyages from Southampton, from sun-drenched Mediterranean getaways to Nordic adventures in search of the Northern Lights.

Highlights include extended time in Barcelona and Copenhagen, as well as a late-evening New Year's Eve call in Maderia to witness the famous fireworks.

Queen Victoria

Queen Victoria will return to the UK to operate round-trip Southampton voyages, including discovery itineraries such as Scandinavia, Iceland, and the Mediterranean. Queen Victoria will also visit Grundarfjordur, Iceland, in 2027 – the first time a Cunard ship has called since 2009.

There is no shortage of extraordinary moments to be made on these 25 Queen Victoria voyages, whether you dream of soaking up the sun in the Mediterranean or an adventure-filled trip with stunning landscapes waiting to be explored.

For many guests, sailing on just one Queen isn't enough, but with Cunard's Queen-to-Queen voyages, travelers can book onto multiple voyages and experience two, or even three, of the line's iconic ships in one holiday. For more information, visit

Bookings open for Cunard World Club members from 6 am PDT on June 11, 2025, and for the general public from 6 am PDT on June 12, 2025.

For more information about Cunard or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273, or visit .

For Travel Advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises , or call Cunard at 1-800-528-6273.

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships since 1840, and this year celebrates an incredible 185 years of operation. 2025 is a momentous year in Cunard's history, which will be marked with several iconic land-based events and special Event Voyages. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment, and outstanding White Star service. From a partnership with a two-Michelin starred chef, to inspiring guest speakers, to world class theatre productions, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys and round world voyages, destinations sailed to also include Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently four Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and new ship, Queen Anne, which entered service in May 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally, with the brand now boasting four ships in simultaneous service for the first time since 1999. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK ).

