UN plan aims to end housing crisis
(MENAFN) The latest session of the United Nations Habitat Assembly concluded in Nairobi with the approval of a major plan designed to address the global housing crisis.
The event brought together over 1,300 participants, including government officials, urban developers, activists, and private sector leaders. Spanning two days, this high-level gathering serves as the top global forum for making decisions on sustainable cities and human settlements. The assembly includes all 193 member countries of the United Nations and takes place every four years.
According to reports, Kenyan Leader William Ruto praised the unanimous agreement on the Strategic Plan for 2026–2029, which is created by the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat). He emphasized its importance in shaping urban areas that are inclusive and environmentally conscious. "The adoption of this strategic plan reaffirms our commitment to urban renewal through equitable and adequate access to housing," Ruto stated. He also encouraged nations to support global advocates for affordable housing.
In addition to approving the new housing framework, the session appointed Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates as co-presidents of the Assembly for the 2025–2029 term. Thirty-six individuals were also chosen to serve in the Executive Board of UN-Habitat.
It was further revealed that the 13th World Urban Forum will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, starting from May 17 to 22, 2026. The event will focus on the theme “housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities.”
The newly adopted strategic plan outlines steps to improve access to essential services, housing, and land while promoting environmentally friendly, resilient urban development. The goal is to transform cities into centers of sustainable growth and innovation, aligned with global climate and equity goals.
