Grady Launches Emergency Medical Helicopter In Partnership With Air Methods

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This cutting-edge air ambulance will be staffed entirely by Grady medical personnel – highly trained nurses, paramedics, and critical care specialists – while experienced pilots from Air Methods will operate the aircraft. The partnership brings together top-tier medical care and aviation expertise to deliver life-saving interventions to patients faster than ever before.

"Time is of the essence when it comes to trauma care," said Dr. Ryan Fransman, medical director of Grady Air at Grady Health System. "Every minute we save in transporting a critically injured patient to our trauma center increases their chance of survival. As Atlanta's only Level I trauma center, this new helicopter gives us the reach, speed, and medical capacity to make a real difference when every second counts."

The helicopter is equipped with advanced life-support equipment and can accommodate multiple caregivers at once, allowing for the highest level of care during transport. It will serve metro Atlanta and beyond, ensuring quick access to Grady's nationally recognized trauma services.

"As a company committed to delivering critical care when and where it's needed most, we're proud to partner with Grady on this vital initiative," said Brandon Ryan, Vice President of Business Development at Air Methods. "This aircraft represents the future of air medical services in the region, combining unmatched clinical expertise with aviation excellence."

Grady Air will provide emergency air medical services 24/7 and critical interfacility transports in metro Atlanta and the entire region to deliver life-saving care more quickly and efficiently. In addition to deploying its own aircraft, Grady Memorial Hospital will continue to receive medical aircraft from across the region, ensuring seamless coordination and rapid access to advanced trauma care for patients.

About Grady Health System

Grady Health System is one of the largest safety net health systems in the United States. Grady consists of the 953-bed Grady Memorial Hospital, eight neighborhood health centers, Crestview Health & Rehabilitation Center, Correll Pavilion, and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding, which is operated as a Children's affiliate.

With its nationally acclaimed emergency medical services, Grady is Atlanta's only Level I trauma center and serves as the 911 ambulance provider for the city of Atlanta. Grady's Walter L. Ingram Burn Center is one of only two in the state verified by the American Burn Association. The Marcus Stroke and Neuroscience Center is a Joint Commission-designated Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center.

Other key services/distinctions include Grady's Regional Perinatal Center with its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Georgia's first Cancer Center for Excellence, The Avon Comprehensive Breast Center, the Georgia Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center, and the Ponce de Leon Center - one of the top HIV/AIDS outpatient clinics in the country. Grady is one of an elite group of hospitals to earn the Baby-Friendly USA international recognition as a Baby-Friendly Designated birth facility. For more information, visit .

About Air Methods

Air Methods ( ) is the nation's leading air medical service delivering lifesaving care to more than 100,000 people every year. With nearly 45 years of air medical experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services. Air Methods' fleet of owned, leased, or maintained aircraft features approximately 400 helicopters and fixed wing aircraft. Air Methods Ascend is the company's clinical education program, allowing critical care nurses and paramedics best-in-class training opportunities using high-fidelity mannequins, virtual reality, and cadaver labs.

