Kremlin accuses Western press of ridiculing Ukraine peace discussions
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has accused Western media of deliberately trying to disrupt peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov claimed that multiple leaks and media reports appear to be part of a campaign aimed at derailing diplomatic efforts and pressuring the U.S. to impose new sanctions on Moscow.
“Many outlets are clearly working to undermine the peace process and provoke Washington into taking a harder stance against Russia,” Peskov said, without specifying which reports he was referencing.
His comments come in the wake of U.S. media stories suggesting that President Donald Trump is becoming increasingly frustrated by the lack of progress in his role as mediator. One report by Politico quoted a U.S. official who claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin is “getting dangerously close to burning the golden bridge” with Trump. In a social media post, Trump warned that Putin was “playing with fire.”
Despite these reports, Peskov praised Trump for what he described as a “balanced approach” to the ongoing talks, noting that a resolution would take time and must address the root causes of the conflict.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a recent speech, reiterated that Russia's military actions were a response to the alleged mistreatment of Russian-speaking populations in Ukraine after the 2014 U.S.-backed Euromaidan uprising.
Earlier in June, Russia and Ukraine met in Istanbul for their first face-to-face negotiations in three years. The meeting resulted in a major prisoner exchange and a mutual commitment to submit ceasefire proposals. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed that Moscow is finalizing a memorandum that outlines its terms for ending the conflict.
Putin has previously stated that Ukraine must cease mobilization, end foreign arms shipments, withdraw troops from Russian-claimed territories, renounce NATO ambitions, and recognize Crimea and other annexed regions as part of Russia to reach a full ceasefire.
