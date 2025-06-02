Dr. Ushma Kakkad Earns Certification In Conscious Sedation With Nitrous Oxide From IDA

Certificate of participation awarded to Dr. Ushma Kakkad by the Indian Dental Association (IDA) Education Academy for completing a hands-on course on Conscious Sedation with Nitrous Oxide, held on 10th and 11th May 2025, signed by Dr. Subhra Nandy (Presid

Certification empowers Dr. Kakkad to offer anxiety-free dental care using nitrous oxide for kids and adults at Summirow Dental Hospital.

- Dr. Ushma KakkadSURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- IntroductionWe're proud to share some exciting news from the Summirow Dental Hospital family! Our very own Dr. Ushma Kakkad has successfully completed a hands-on certification course in Conscious Sedation with Nitrous Oxide, organized by the Indian Dental Association (IDA) - a significant milestone in her continuous journey of clinical excellence and patient-centered care.This course was held under the esteemed leadership of Dr. Subhra Nandy (IDA President) and Dr. Ashok Dhoble (Honorary Secretary General, IDA), bringing together top dental professionals and sedation experts from across the country.What Is Conscious Sedation with Nitrous Oxide?Conscious sedation using nitrous oxide, often called laughing gas, is a safe, effective method for helping patients relax during dental procedures - especially helpful for:▸Pediatric patients▸Anxious or phobic patients▸Minor oral surgical or restorative procedures▸Pain-sensitive individualsIt allows patients to remain awake and cooperative while experiencing reduced anxiety, discomfort, and fear.Benefits of Conscious Sedation▸Fast-acting and completely reversible▸Safe for both children and adults▸No lingering drowsiness▸Makes procedures feel shorter and stress-free▸Ideal for patients with dental phobiaWith this advanced skill, Dr. Ushma Kakkad can now offer pain-free and anxiety-free dentistry with enhanced patient comfort and confidence.Course HighlightsOrganizing Body: Indian Dental Association (IDA)Course Type: Hands-on CertificationTopic: Conscious Sedation with Nitrous OxideLed By: Dr. Subhra Nandy (President, IDA)Supervised By: Dr. Ashok Dhoble (Hon. Secretary General, IDA)The course focused on:▸Pharmacology and safety of nitrous oxide▸Equipment handling and flow rate control▸Monitoring patient vitals▸Emergency management protocols▸Real-time patient sedation practiceWhat This Means for Patients at Summirow Dental Hospital▸Enhanced patient experience with sedation dentistry▸Child-friendly treatment with less fear and more cooperation▸Anxiety-free dental visits for nervous or first-time patients▸Greater comfort during longer procedures like RCT, extractions, or full-mouth rehabsDr. Ushma Kakkad's new certification ensures that Summirow Dental Hospital remains a leader in modern, gentle, and pain-free dentistry in Surat.Final ThoughtsThis certification marks yet another step in Dr. Ushma Kakkad's commitment to world-class dentistry. Her passion for continuing education and patient well-being continues to raise the bar at Summirow Dental Hospital, now offering conscious sedation with nitrous oxide for a truly stress-free dental experience.Ready to try anxiety-free dentistry?Book an appointment with Dr. Ushma Kakkad today and discover just how calm and comfortable your next visit can be.

