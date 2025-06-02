Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukraine's Istanbul Proposal Rejects Russia’s Demands

Ukraine's Istanbul Proposal Rejects Russia’s Demands


2025-06-02 05:20:47
(MENAFN) In a recent development ahead of the renewed peace negotiations in Istanbul, Ukraine has submitted a memorandum that firmly opposes several crucial conditions put forth by Moscow.

As per a report from a news agency, the document dismisses Russia’s principal demands, including acknowledgment of recently annexed territories, the imposition of neutrality on Ukraine, and constraints on the country's military capacity.

The resumed dialogue, marking the second stage of talks following a three-year pause, is scheduled to occur in Türkiye on Monday.

During this session, both nations are expected to submit comprehensive proposals outlining their respective approaches to resolving the ongoing war.

According to the news agency, Ukraine’s memorandum explicitly omits recognition of Crimea, the “People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk,” as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, as belonging to Russia.

The report highlights that Ukraine considers the current battlefield configuration as the baseline for any future discussions on territorial matters.

Additionally, Kiev maintains that it should not be compelled into a neutral stance.

The memorandum states that decisions regarding Ukraine’s potential accession to NATO should rely solely on “a consensus within the US-led military bloc,” rather than external coercion.

Further, the document rejects any limitations on the scale of Ukraine’s armed forces.

Nevertheless, it emphasizes the necessity for Russia to provide reparations, advocating for the utilization of frozen Russian assets held by Western nations to support Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts, the news agency concluded.

MENAFN02062025000045017167ID1109624466

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search