Ukraine's Istanbul Proposal Rejects Russia’s Demands
(MENAFN) In a recent development ahead of the renewed peace negotiations in Istanbul, Ukraine has submitted a memorandum that firmly opposes several crucial conditions put forth by Moscow.
As per a report from a news agency, the document dismisses Russia’s principal demands, including acknowledgment of recently annexed territories, the imposition of neutrality on Ukraine, and constraints on the country's military capacity.
The resumed dialogue, marking the second stage of talks following a three-year pause, is scheduled to occur in Türkiye on Monday.
During this session, both nations are expected to submit comprehensive proposals outlining their respective approaches to resolving the ongoing war.
According to the news agency, Ukraine’s memorandum explicitly omits recognition of Crimea, the “People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk,” as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, as belonging to Russia.
The report highlights that Ukraine considers the current battlefield configuration as the baseline for any future discussions on territorial matters.
Additionally, Kiev maintains that it should not be compelled into a neutral stance.
The memorandum states that decisions regarding Ukraine’s potential accession to NATO should rely solely on “a consensus within the US-led military bloc,” rather than external coercion.
Further, the document rejects any limitations on the scale of Ukraine’s armed forces.
Nevertheless, it emphasizes the necessity for Russia to provide reparations, advocating for the utilization of frozen Russian assets held by Western nations to support Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts, the news agency concluded.
