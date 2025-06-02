Flydubai Becomes The First UAE Carrier To Touch Down In Damascus

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 02 June 2025: flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, inaugurated its operations to Syria with the resumption of flights to Damascus. The inaugural flight FZ 115 touched down in Damascus International Airport (DAM) on 01 June to a water cannon salute. The inaugural flight marks the start of flydubai's daily flights to Damascus.

The inaugural flights mark the return of air connectivity between the two countries after almost after 12 years. The UAE Ambassador to the Syrian Arab Republic, His Excellency Hassan Ahmed Al Shehhi, was among the officials welcoming the inaugural flight, accompanied by a delegation that included the Deputy Chairman of the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority, Mr. Abdul Bari Al-Saj, and the Director of the Authority, Mr. Amjad Nakhkhal.

Flight details

Flights to Damascus International Airport (DAM) will depart daily from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) from 01 June 2025.