Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Flydubai Becomes The First UAE Carrier To Touch Down In Damascus


2025-06-02 05:07:21
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The Dubai-based carrier becomes the first UAE carrier to connect Damascus and Dubai with a daily service from 01 June 2025

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 02 June 2025: flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, inaugurated its operations to Syria with the resumption of flights to Damascus. The inaugural flight FZ 115 touched down in Damascus International Airport (DAM) on 01 June to a water cannon salute. The inaugural flight marks the start of flydubai's daily flights to Damascus.

The inaugural flights mark the return of air connectivity between the two countries after almost after 12 years. The UAE Ambassador to the Syrian Arab Republic, His Excellency Hassan Ahmed Al Shehhi, was among the officials welcoming the inaugural flight, accompanied by a delegation that included the Deputy Chairman of the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority, Mr. Abdul Bari Al-Saj, and the Director of the Authority, Mr. Amjad Nakhkhal.

Flight details

Flights to Damascus International Airport (DAM) will depart daily from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) from 01 June 2025.

Flight Number

Departure Airport

Arrival Airport

Departure Time

Arrival Time

FZ 115

DXB

DAM

06:30

08:45

FZ 116

DAM

DXB

10:00

14:20

All Times Local

Flights are available to book on flydubai, the official flydubai App, the UAE Contact Centre at (+971) 600 54 44 45, the flydubai travel shops or through our travel partners.


