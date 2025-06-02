403
Ukrainian assault demolishes Russian church dome
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian drone strike destroyed the dome of St. Nicholas Cathedral in Russia’s Tula Region during a large-scale UAV assault overnight on Saturday, according to Governor Dmitry Milyaev.
The strike hit the church in the village of Yepifan, setting the main spire ablaze and completely consuming it. Nearby homes also suffered damage, though no injuries were reported. Milyaev confirmed that the fire was contained shortly after the attack.
Footage shared online shows the cathedral’s dome engulfed in flames, with burning debris falling onto neighboring rooftops. Other parts of the Tula Region also experienced drone-related damage to civilian homes and structures.
Russian air defenses intercepted 16 drones over Tula Region during the attack. Nationwide, a total of 110 drones were downed overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Sunday.
Ukraine has intensified drone strikes on Russian civilian targets in recent days, with nearly 900 UAVs intercepted since Tuesday, according to official data.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has condemned the escalating drone raids as “terrorist attacks” on non-military targets, accusing Kiev’s “party of war” of trying to undermine newly revived peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointed to Western nations — specifically the UK, France, Germany, and the EU — as complicit in the attacks due to their continued support of Ukraine.
Earlier this month, Russia and Ukraine resumed direct peace negotiations in Türkiye for the first time since 2022, agreeing to exchange peace proposals and conducting a major 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner swap that concluded on Sunday.
