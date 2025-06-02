Tourist Family On OTT: Know When And Where To Watch Sasikumar's Tamil Blockbuster

The blockbuster hit Tourist Family, directed by Abhishen Jheevind and starring Sasikumar and Simran, is now streaming on OTT platforms.

'Tourist Family' is a masterpiece that graced Tamil cinema this year. Written and directed by debutant Abhishen Jheevind, the film starring Sasikumar and Simran, released in theaters on May 1st, Labor Day. Released as a comedy and family film, it also addressed important political issues. The film, which received praise from celebrities even before its release, garnered positive reviews from the very first show.

The film received a tremendous response not only critically but also commercially, giving Surya's 'Retro' a tough competition at the box office. While 'Retro' grossed a total of ₹97.33 crore, 'Tourist Family' collected ₹86.58 crore. However, this film was made on a much smaller budget than Retro. As a result, the producer made a huge profit from Tourist Family compared to Retro. Similarly, theater owners also saw good collections.

Tourist Family, which rocked the theaters, has now been released on the JioCinema OTT platform. The film is currently streaming not only in Tamil but also in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Produced jointly by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment, the film stars Mithun Jai Shankar, who played Bipin in 'Avesham', as the son of Sasikumar and Simran. Kamalesh Jagan plays the other son. The film also stars Yogi Babu, S, Ramkumar Prasanna, Ramesh Thilak, Ilango Kumaravel, and Bhagavathi Perumal, among others. Director Abhishen Jheevind also plays a key role.

The film is shot by Aravind Viswanathan and edited by Bharat Vikraman. The music is composed by Sean Roldan. The total length of the film is 128 minutes. Tourist Family is the most profitable Tamil film this year. The film was made on a budget of just ₹16 crores. But it collected more than 500 times that amount and became a blockbuster hit.