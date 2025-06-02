Disha Patani Gears Up For Hollywood Debut Opposite Kevin Spacey In Holiguards

403
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Disha Patani looks stunning in a black dress as excitement builds for her upcoming film Welcome To The Jungle, which is scheduled for release later this year.</p><img><p>Bollywood's bold and beautiful Disha Patani is headed to Hollywood. She's starring in a supernatural action thriller directed by Kevin Spacey.</p><img><p>This is Kevin's first directorial venture since 2004's 'Beyond the Sea,' so expectations are high. A photo of Disha, supposedly from the set, has gone viral.</p><img><p>Disha looks stunning in a black dress. Her film 'Welcome To The Jungle' is set to release later this year.</p><img><p>Disha has starred in films like M.S. Dhoni, Kalki 2898 AD, Kung Fu Yoga, and Baaghi 2. 'Welcome To The Jungle' is slated for release later this year. The exact date is yet to be announced.</p><img><p>Disha is a social media sensation, often sharing sizzling pics. Will she conquer Hollywood? Time will tell.</p>
