Limited To 500 Units: 'Honda Wing Mark Folding Stool' Now Available At Suzuka Circuit

Officially Licensed Product by Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

HAKUSAN, 石川県, JAPAN, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Faith Co., Ltd. is pleased to announce the release of the "Honda Wing Mark Folding Stool," a limited-edition product officially licensed by Honda Motor Co., Ltd. This exclusive item is now available at the official shop "Garage R" within Suzuka Circuit.

The folding stool features the iconic Honda Wing Mark design and combines functionality with style. Equipped with a high-resilience cushion seat, it ensures comfort even during extended use. The stool is lightweight and compact when folded, making it convenient for transportation and storage.

Product Features:

Limited Edition: Only 500 units produced.

Design: Features the Honda Wing Mark.

Comfort: High-resilience cushion seat reduces discomfort during prolonged sitting.

Portability: Lightweight and foldable for easy transport and storage.

Versatility: Ideal for events, outdoor activities, camping, and as a spare seat in vehicles.

Availability:

The "Honda Wing Mark Folding Stool" is available at:

Garage R (Official Shop within Suzuka Circuit):

7992 Inou-cho, Suzuka City, Mie Prefecture, Japan

Note: Garage R is accessible to visitors of Suzuka Circuit.

CAMSHOP (Online Store):



Company Information:

Company Name: Faith Co., Ltd.

Address: 2-38 Kitayasuda Nishi, Hakusan City, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan

Phone: +81-76-287-6593

Email: ...

Business Hours: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM (JST, excluding weekends and holidays)

Website:

Worldwide shipping available.

MAKIKO FUNAMOTO

FAITH Inc.

+ +81 76-287-6593

Legal Disclaimer:

