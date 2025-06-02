Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Two People Wounded In Mykolaiv Region As Result Of Drone Attack

2025-06-02 04:51:22
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At noon, Russian troops attacked the Kutsurubska community in Mykolaiv region with drones, and two people were injured.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim, Ukrinform reports.

"At about 12:00, the Russians attacked the Kutsurubska community with FPV drones . Two people were wounded as a result of the attack," Kim wrote.

According to him, the injured 65-year-old man is in serious condition, and the 60-year-old woman is in moderate condition.

Both victims were hospitalized and are receiving all necessary medical care.

In addition, a private house in the community was damaged.

As reported, in Pervomaiskyi district of Mykolaiv region, a car and the building of a former outpatient clinic were damaged as a result of the fall of drone debris.

