Lavrov states Ukraine’s drone attacks stimulated by EU elites
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused key Western supporters of Ukraine—specifically the UK, France, Germany, and the EU leadership—of encouraging recent Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian territory. Speaking at a Q&A session in Moscow, Lavrov claimed these Western actors are intentionally trying to sabotage renewed peace negotiations between Moscow and Kiev to advance their own political interests.
Lavrov referenced the wave of drone attacks launched by Kiev this week, noting that Russian forces intercepted 776 drones and 12 missiles between Tuesday and Friday, with another 104 drones shot down overnight on Saturday. He linked this escalation directly to backing from the aforementioned European countries and accused them of supporting “Ukrainian Nazis,” holding them partly responsible for these actions. Lavrov vowed that Russia will work to end this policy.
The foreign minister said the purpose behind Kiev’s Western backers’ support is to derail the peace talks that resumed in Istanbul last week after President Putin proposed resuming negotiations without conditions. Russia is preparing a draft peace plan to be presented following the ongoing large prisoner exchange between the two sides, Lavrov emphasized, reaffirming Moscow’s commitment to peace despite provocations.
Lavrov also criticized the EU and UK for fueling the conflict and encouraging Ukraine’s leadership to continue fighting, accusing them of hiding their true intentions behind calls for an immediate ceasefire while continuing to supply weapons. He warned that Western governments have wagered their credibility on pulling Europe into a broader war against Russia by militarizing the continent with substantial funding.
Concluding, Lavrov stressed Europe’s responsibility in prolonging the conflict and warned EU leaders that they will struggle to escape accountability for their role.
