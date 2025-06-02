Palmdigitalz Launches Beta Version Of Palm Ark: Transforming PHP Applications Into Business Rules And Python Code
Palm Ark is engineered to analyze legacy PHP codebases and extract domain-centric business logic, representing them as clean, structured business rules. These rules can then be auto-translated into modern, maintainable Python code-paving the way for accelerated cloud migration, microservices adoption, and AI integration.
“With Palm Ark for PHP, we're enabling organizations around the world to unlock the logic hidden in aging PHP applications and give them a future-ready Python foundation,” said Jeyaraj Jeba Elizabeth, CEO of PalmDigitalz.“This is not just code transformation-it's business transformation.”
Key Features of the Beta Release:
.Automated Business Rule Extraction: Extracts core business logic from procedural and object-oriented PHP applications.
.Python Code Generation: Converts business rules into clean, readable, and reusable Python code.
.Accelerated Modernization: Reduces manual effort and risk in migrating mission-critical systems.
.Enterprise-Ready Architecture: Built for scalability, security, and integration into CI/CD pipelines.
The beta version is now open for all like enterprise partners, system integrators, and modernization consultants to evaluate and integrate into live transformation projects. The full commercial release is available inhouse and would be used for executing any projects of the above nature.
This release follows the global success of PalmDigitalz's Palm Key and Palm Ark tools for COBOL modernization, which are being evaluated by Fortune 500 clients and government agencies worldwide though POC.
“We're bridging decades of legacy logic to tomorrow's digital core,” said Jos Jacinth Gnanasigamoni, CTO of PalmDigitalz.“Palm Ark for PHP is just the beginning of our expansion into other mainstream languages.”
Enterprises interested in participating in the beta program can visit .
About PalmDigitalz
PalmDigitalz is a fast-growing product company based in Chennai, India, specializing in legacy application modernization. With a flagship suite called Palm All-including Palm Key, Palm Ark, Palm Ray, and Palm 360-PalmDigitalz enables enterprises to unlock the value of legacy systems through automated business rule extraction, documentation, and code transformation. Recognized as one of the top 100 global product companies, PalmDigitalz is redefining how legacy meets the cloud.
Jeba Elizabeth
PalmDigitalz
email us here
