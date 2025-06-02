403
Understanding Diabetic Retinopathy: A Silent Threat To Vision
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) If you're living with diabetes, you're probably aware of its effects on your blood sugar and general health. But did you know that diabetes can also silently damage your eyes-long before you notice any symptoms? One of the most serious eye complications of diabetes is called diabetic retinopathy.
What Is Diabetic Retinopathy?
Diabetic retinopathy is a condition where high blood sugar damages the small blood vessels in the retina-the part of your eye that senses light and helps you see. Over time, these vessels can leak fluid or blood, swell, or close off completely. In advanced stages, abnormal new vessels can grow, which may lead to scarring and even blindness.
Who Is at Risk?
Anyone with diabetes-Type 1 or Type 2-is at risk of developing diabetic retinopathy. The longer you've had diabetes, and the less controlled your blood sugar is, the higher your risk. High blood pressure and cholesterol can make it worse, as can smoking.
Symptoms: Often None-Until It's Too Late
One of the most dangerous aspects of diabetic retinopathy is that you may not notice any symptoms until significant damage has already occurred. Some warning signs, when they do appear, include:
How Is It Diagnosed?
A comprehensive dilated eye exam is the only reliable way to detect diabetic retinopathy early. Special drops are used to dilate your pupils so the retina can be thoroughly examined-this step is essential and not optional.
In some cases, your doctor may recommend a complex retinal scan or a dye test to better assess the structure and blood flow in the retina.
Even if your vision feels normal, people with diabetes must get a dilated eye exam at least once a year. Early detection can help preserve your sight.
Is It Treatable?
Yes-but early detection is key. In the early stages, controlling your blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol can slow the progression. For more advanced cases, we use treatments like:
Protecting Your Vision
Here's what you can do to lower your risk:
Diabetic retinopathy doesn't need to steal your sight. With regular eye exams and good control of your health, this condition is largely preventable and manageable. If you or someone you love has diabetes, don't wait for symptoms to act-make eye health part of your diabetes care routine.
Your eyes may not always tell you when something is wrong. But an ophthalmologist can help make sure they stay healthy for years to come.
Article by –
Dr Leena Bhat
Consultant – Ophthalmology
Aster Hospital, Old Airport Road
