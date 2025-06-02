UDST Wins Google Cloud Research Excellence Award In Cloud And Infra AI
Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) has been honored with the prestigious Google Cloud Research Excellence Award in Cloud and Infra AI at the Google Cloud Summit held recently in Doha.
The award was presented by Minister of Communications and Information Technology H E Mohammed bin Ali bin Mohammed Al Mannai to President of UDST Dr. Salem Al-Naemi and was received on his behalf by Vice President, Academic Affairs Dr. Rachid Benlamri.
This accolade recognises UDST's outstanding contributions to applied research, leveraging the power of AI and advanced cloud infrastructure solutions provided by Google Cloud.
The award specifically celebrates the innovative research conducted through UDST's G-Lab, a pioneering facility supported by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, focusing on big data analytics, bioinformatics, engineering, and high-performance cloud computing.
Commenting on the award, Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, stated:“This recognition is a testament to the University's continuous commitment to research excellence and technological innovation. We are proud to see our efforts in AI and cloud computing acknowledged. As Qatar's national applied university, we continue to drive forward-thinking research aligned with the country's Third National Development Strategy.”
UDST is also dedicated to applying the agile and sustainable solutions offered by Google Cloud to equip students with future-proof skills and hands-on cloud experience. These include Google Compute and Storage for advanced simulations and modeling, BigQuery and Google AI to enable researchers to analyze vast datasets and accelerate breakthrough discoveries.
The award was received during a special ceremony at the summit, attended by distinguished officials, experts, and researchers, further enhancing UDST's academic standing and reaffirming its leadership in utilizing advanced technologies to drive scientific research and support sustainable development.
