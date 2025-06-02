Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Anticipation Builds for Russia, Ukraine Peace Talks

Anticipation Builds for Russia, Ukraine Peace Talks


2025-06-02 03:46:04
(MENAFN) All attention is now directed toward the peace discussions scheduled for Monday in Istanbul between Russia and Ukraine, as confrontations between the two nations escalate.

Right after the conflict erupted in February 2022, Türkiye facilitated the initial meetings by bringing both Russian and Ukrainian representatives together in Antalya and Istanbul.

This May, Türkiye once again succeeded in organizing a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul, marking their first dialogue after more than three years of hostilities.

The negotiations took place on May 16 at Istanbul’s historic Dolmabahce Palace.

The second session of talks is slated for Monday at 1 pm local time (1000 GMT) and will be held at Istanbul’s Ciragan Palace.

During the May 16 meeting, both parties consented to swap 1,000 prisoners each, share comprehensive proposals on a potential ceasefire, and commit to continuing the dialogue.

The prisoner exchange was completed on May 25 as announced.

International stakeholders have often voiced their approval of the initiation of the peace process in Istanbul, and the talks hosted by Türkiye have garnered extensive attention from global media outlets.

MENAFN02062025000045017167ID1109623699

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search