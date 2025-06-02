403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Anticipation Builds for Russia, Ukraine Peace Talks
(MENAFN) All attention is now directed toward the peace discussions scheduled for Monday in Istanbul between Russia and Ukraine, as confrontations between the two nations escalate.
Right after the conflict erupted in February 2022, Türkiye facilitated the initial meetings by bringing both Russian and Ukrainian representatives together in Antalya and Istanbul.
This May, Türkiye once again succeeded in organizing a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul, marking their first dialogue after more than three years of hostilities.
The negotiations took place on May 16 at Istanbul’s historic Dolmabahce Palace.
The second session of talks is slated for Monday at 1 pm local time (1000 GMT) and will be held at Istanbul’s Ciragan Palace.
During the May 16 meeting, both parties consented to swap 1,000 prisoners each, share comprehensive proposals on a potential ceasefire, and commit to continuing the dialogue.
The prisoner exchange was completed on May 25 as announced.
International stakeholders have often voiced their approval of the initiation of the peace process in Istanbul, and the talks hosted by Türkiye have garnered extensive attention from global media outlets.
Right after the conflict erupted in February 2022, Türkiye facilitated the initial meetings by bringing both Russian and Ukrainian representatives together in Antalya and Istanbul.
This May, Türkiye once again succeeded in organizing a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul, marking their first dialogue after more than three years of hostilities.
The negotiations took place on May 16 at Istanbul’s historic Dolmabahce Palace.
The second session of talks is slated for Monday at 1 pm local time (1000 GMT) and will be held at Istanbul’s Ciragan Palace.
During the May 16 meeting, both parties consented to swap 1,000 prisoners each, share comprehensive proposals on a potential ceasefire, and commit to continuing the dialogue.
The prisoner exchange was completed on May 25 as announced.
International stakeholders have often voiced their approval of the initiation of the peace process in Istanbul, and the talks hosted by Türkiye have garnered extensive attention from global media outlets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment