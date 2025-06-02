Sony Introduces The FX2 Compact Camera, Expanding Cinema Line's Versatility For Creatives

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The new FX2 has the look and operability of Cinema Line cameras with the ability to shoot high resolution photos and comes equipped with an articulating eyepiece

Sony is proud to announce today the latest addition to its established Cinema Line family, the FX2 (model ILME-FX2). The FX2 will offer a seamless entry point into the broader Cinema Line range, giving greater cinematic expression to independent creators, or crews needing a versatile camera.

“The FX2 was created based on user feedback and is engineered with unique features to support filmmaking, a new eyepiece and improved usability for versatile production needs. The FX2 is intended to continue the Cinema Line's goal of preserving authentic emotion in every shot and empower creators across all areas of content production,” says Sajeer Shamsu, Head of Digital Imaging, Sony Middle East and Africa FZE.

The FX2 comes with a full frame sensor that delivers stunning imagery and beautiful bokeh effects, like many other Cinema Line cameras. The new camera is equipped with a 33.0 effective megapixel[i] back-illuminated Exmor RTM sensor, and with up to 15+ stops of wide latitude using S-Log3, it captures impressive detail in both highlights and shadows.

The camera is equipped with Dual Base ISO for S-Log 3 of 800 and 4000, enabling optimal image quality across varied lighting conditions. The FX2 ISO sensitivity for video can be expanded up to 102400, making it ideal for low-light environments. The camera also supports multiple recording formats for flexible post-production workflows and records in 4:2:2 10-bit All-Intra and supports formats like XAVC S-I DCI 4K at 24.00p, among others.

The FX2 benefits from an extended shooting capability, with up to 13 hours of continuous recording in 4K 60p[ii] , thanks to its internal cooling fan and effective heat dissipation structure. The FX2 also offers variable frame rate settings, allowing up to 60 fps in 4K (for a maximum 2.5x slow-motion effect) and up to 120 fps in Full HD (for up to 5x slow motion). It supports Log shooting in Cine EI, Cine EI Quick, and Flexible ISO modes, offering versatile workflows for different production needs. To further the cinematic expression of the camera, creatives can import up to 16 user LUTs for on-camera preview for video, enabling precise colour monitoring on set.

Filmmakers can also easily and quickly create in-camera cinematic looks, with S-CinetoneTM set as the default, along with a range of Picture Profile and Creative Look presets. A desqueeze display function is available, supporting both 1.3x and 2.0x anamorphic lenses for accurate framing.

The FX2 features the same compact, flat-top design as Sony's Cinema Line FX3 and FX30 cameras, ensuring familiarity and compatibility across setups. Built-in mounting points (UNC 1/4-20 x3) support a cageless configuration and ability to mount on a tripod, offering greater flexibility for rigging. A top handle (model XLR-H1) enhances mobility and control, especially during handheld or dynamic shooting. Its lightweight, portable build – measuring 129.7 x 77.8 x 103.7 mm (W × H × D) and weighing around 679 grams – makes it ideal for solo operators or small crew productions.

The camera offers advanced focus features designed for precision and creativity. Its new Real-time Recognition AF delivers fast and reliable performance, with improved accuracy for human subjects, although its intelligent subject recognition extends to animals, birds, vehicles, and insects, with an Auto mode available for effortless detection. For even more control, the camera includes tools like focus breathing compensation, AF Assist, and customisable autofocus transition speed and sensitivity, giving creators the flexibility to fine-tune focus for expressive, cinematic imagery.

The camera comes with Active Mode and Dynamic active Mode, new to Cinema Line. Both modes are designed to ensure smooth and steady handheld shooting.

The FX2 Auto Framing feature automatically crops and tracks a subject to keep them in a prominent position when the camera is mounted on a tripod, producing footage that looks like it was shot by an experienced operator. The Framing Stabiliser function automatically keeps the subject in the same position within the frame, which can be useful, for example, when the camera operator is moving alongside the subject.

From a still image perspective, the camera features an additional log shooting option with a newly added 'Log shooting' menu. This feature allows creators to shoot high-resolution 33MP stills, optimised for colour grading in post-production[iii] . The FX2 also offers smooth operation with a MOVIE/STILL mode lever, allowing for a quick switchover between still and movie shooting. Depending on the selected mode, the displayed menu items will automatically adjust. Additionally, mode selection is made easy with a long press of the Fn button, which recalls and changes the shooting mode.

For enhanced immersion while the user is shooting, the camera features a new high-resolution 3.68-million-dot tiltable EVF[iv] , which comes with a viewing angle optimised for video production and comes bundled with a deep eye piece. It also includes a vari-angle 3.0-type touchscreen LCD for easy framing from any position. The controls are intuitively placed on the top panel and around the grip, with tally lamps for recording indication. A customisable“BIG6” (home) screen displays frequently used parameters such as FPS, ISO, shutter speed (angle/speed), Look presets, white balance, iris or ND filter status. In response for the growing amount of content shot in vertical 16: 9 for social media platform purposes, the FX2 also has vertical information displayed while shooting. Additionally, the handle-included model (ILME-FX2) comes with two XLR/TRS terminals and 3.5 mm stereo (mic) mini jack enabling professional 4-channel, 24-bit digital audio input.

The camera offers extensive expandability and connectivity options, including an HDMI Type-A terminal capable of outputting up to 4K 60p 4:2:2 10-bit video and 16-bit RAW[v] for high-end recording and monitoring. For seamless data transfer and remote control, it supports dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz[vi] ) as well as wired LAN via a compatible adapter[vii] . Additionally, the USB Type-C®︎ port enables SuperSpeed USB 10Gbps data transfers and supports USB Power Delivery (PD), while built-in USB and network streaming support enables live broadcasting and remote production workflows[viii] .

Aligned with Sony's ambitious 'Road to Zero' initiative, this product supports the company's vision for achieving a zero environmental footprint by 2050. The manufacturing process reflects this commitment through facilities powered entirely by renewable energy sources[ix] . The camera system incorporates comprehensive accessibility options including a Screen Reader function[x] and Display Magnification to support visually impaired users across an expanded range of menu items. Additional intuitive controls enhance usability for all shooters, featuring:

. Real-time recognition autofocus that reduces manual adjustments

. Streamlined touch interface operations for direct menu navigation

. Tactile button design with clear differentiation

These inclusive design elements ensure professional imaging tools remain accessible to creators of all abilities while maintaining full operational capability

The FX2 will be available in selected countries in Asia Pacific from July 2025. The FX2 will be available from July 2025, with body only for AED 10,499 or the FX2 with top handle for AED 11,999.

