Blue Launches New Brand Campaign

Blue, the first digital life insurer in Hong Kong, has launched its latest brand campaign with the slogan“Choose Blue, insurance is that simple”. The campaign kicks off with a video advertisement that humorously illustrates how Blue's online insurance solutions simplify complexity, making it easy for customers to get insured. Blue“WeCare Term Life Protection Plan TL3” promises customers the lowest price in town for the life protection.

