Panama Decided To Allow The Already Mined Copper To Fund A Mine Maintenance Program -
Income from the mine accounted for nearly 5% of Panama gross domestic product the last year it operated. “The purpose is to avoid, above all else, environmental damage,” Trade and Industry Minister Julio Moltó said Friday. He emphasized that the mine was not reopening, but said that the plan would ensure the site remained safe. The open-pit mine was temporarily closed in 2022 when talks between the government and First Quantum broke down over payments the government wanted. In March 2023, Panama's Congress reached an agreement with First Quantum, allowing subsidiary Panama Copper to continue operating the mine in a bio diverse jungle on the Atlantic coast west of the capital for at least 20 more years.
The deal faced opposition from those who believed Panama wasn't getting as much as it should and from environmentalists and Indigenous groups who raised concerns about the mine's impact. Protests included a blockade of the mine's power plant. Protesters also blocked parts of the Pan American highway, including a stretch near the border with Costa Rica. On Nov. 28, 2023, Panama's Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the 20-year concession was unconstitutional and then-President Laurentino Cortizo announced the start of a process to close the mine.
