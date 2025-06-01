403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lusail International Circuit Public Karting Program Kick-Starts On Jun 11
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Lusail International Circuit (LIC) Sunday announced the return of its Public Karting program, offering motorsport enthusiasts aged 13 and up the opportunity to experience professional karting at Qatar's premier racing facility. Starting from the 11th of June, the karting track will be open to the public from Wednesday to Saturday, 6pm to 11pm.
The Public Karting program provides participants with access to professional-grade karting facilities in a safe and controlled environment. The 900m karting track will feature 15 karts on track, running 12-minute sessions. Participants will experience a blend of performance and excitement with 270cc engines producing 8.5 horsepower, all while reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph.
Safety will remain the top priority with strict regulations in place:
Bumping into karts or barriers will be strictly prohibited; karting is a no-contact sport.
Dress code: Closed-toe shoes and fitted athletic clothing required, hair must be tied back securely.
Medical restrictions: Pregnant women and individuals with heart conditions, epilepsy, or neck/back injuries are advised not to participate.
To ensure convenience and availability, LIC has implemented an online-only registration system. Participants must verify their email and complete their profile with required personal information before booking. Both individual and group session options will be available, with full details for all participants required before the session.
Pricing and policies:
Adults (12 minutes): QR125 per karting session.
Once registered, bookings cannot be exchanged, rescheduled, transferred, or refunded. LIC may cancel sessions due to weather or safety concerns, in which case participants will receive vouchers for future use.
Amenities like Free parking, spectator areas for watching sessions, on-site refreshments available, with outside snacks permitted and check in at the registration tent through the "WELCOME" arch will be available.
In addition to public sessions, LIC will soon offer exclusive corporate, private bookings, and sessions for children under 13. These experiences will be available in the near future. For more information on Public Karting or to register for upcoming sessions, visit or email us at [email protected] .
The Public Karting program provides participants with access to professional-grade karting facilities in a safe and controlled environment. The 900m karting track will feature 15 karts on track, running 12-minute sessions. Participants will experience a blend of performance and excitement with 270cc engines producing 8.5 horsepower, all while reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph.
Safety will remain the top priority with strict regulations in place:
- All participants must be at least 13 years old with a minimum height of 153cm. Ages 13-17 must be registered under a parent/guardian's profile as dependents, with guardian supervision required throughout the entire session. Ages 18+ must register with their own account. All participants must sign a waiver/disclaimer form. Mandatory safety briefing attendance prior to karting. All participants must arrive at least 30 minutes before session time. All participants must bring their QID or passports for verification and present the QR code.
Bumping into karts or barriers will be strictly prohibited; karting is a no-contact sport.
Dress code: Closed-toe shoes and fitted athletic clothing required, hair must be tied back securely.
Medical restrictions: Pregnant women and individuals with heart conditions, epilepsy, or neck/back injuries are advised not to participate.
To ensure convenience and availability, LIC has implemented an online-only registration system. Participants must verify their email and complete their profile with required personal information before booking. Both individual and group session options will be available, with full details for all participants required before the session.
Pricing and policies:
Adults (12 minutes): QR125 per karting session.
Once registered, bookings cannot be exchanged, rescheduled, transferred, or refunded. LIC may cancel sessions due to weather or safety concerns, in which case participants will receive vouchers for future use.
Amenities like Free parking, spectator areas for watching sessions, on-site refreshments available, with outside snacks permitted and check in at the registration tent through the "WELCOME" arch will be available.
In addition to public sessions, LIC will soon offer exclusive corporate, private bookings, and sessions for children under 13. These experiences will be available in the near future. For more information on Public Karting or to register for upcoming sessions, visit or email us at [email protected] .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment