New Documentary Explores $16.5 Million Lottery Fraud And The Investigation That Followed

JACKPOT: AMERICA'S BIGGEST LOTTO SCAM Premieres June 3, 2025, World-Wide on YouTube

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What do a convenience store, a lottery ticket, Canada, Bigfoot, and two hot dogs have in common? They're all part of a twisted international tale that exposes the biggest lottery fraud in U.S. history-and it's finally hitting your screen.

On June 3, 2025, dive into the wild and winding story of JACKPOT: AMERICA'S BIGGEST LOTTO SCAM, available world-wide to stream for free on YouTube-no tariffs, no red tape, just pure, unfiltered scandal. Part dark comedy, part investigative thriller, the documentary uncovers the truth behind a $16.5 million Hot Lotto jackpot that went unclaimed-until a mysterious individual appeared with just hours to spare representing a trust in Belize. That's right. Belize.

What followed was a years-long investigation packed with secret voices, coded emails, a tech genius with a flair for deception, and a string of shady wins that stretched across state lines and beyond. The deeper investigators dug, the weirder it became.

At the center of it all is co-Executive Producer Terry Rich , then-President of the North American Lottery Association and former President of the state Lottery, who pushed the fraud investigation with the state's top legal and investigator staff. With sharp wit and insider knowledge, Rich brings the story to life-drawing from his book, THE $80 BILLION GAMBLE, which reveals just how bizarre and twisted the truth really was.

Told with dark wit, bold visuals, and eye-popping twists, JACKPOT pulls viewers behind the scenes of the most elaborate lottery scam in American history. Think true crime meets corporate caper-with a touch of hot dog humor. Produced with AMS Pictures' signature storytelling flair and a healthy dose of irreverence, JACKPOT isn't just about crime-it's about trust, technology, and what happens when you try to rig a system that was never built to be hacked.

Streaming free starting June 3 at YouTube/@AMSPicturestv

Marisa Thomas

AMS Pictures

...

JACKPOT: AMERICA'S BIGGEST LOTTO SCAM Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.