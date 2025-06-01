403
Arab League Chief Hails Ghali's Peace Agenda For Enhancing Preventive Diplomacy
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, June 1 (KUNA) -- Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abul-Gheit said Sunday the document launched by former UN Secretary-General Boutros Ghali, titled the (Peace Agenda) represents a comprehensive vision to enhance preventive diplomacy, restore and maintain peace.
This came in a speech delivered on his behalf by the Assistant Secretary-General and Head of Media and Communication Sector at the Arab League, Ambassador Ahmad Khatabi, during a ceremony held at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo on the occasion of launching the (Boutros Ghali Award for Diplomacy, Peace, and Development).
Abul-Gheit emphasized that the (Peace Agenda) document, launched by Boutros Ghali, who passed away at the age of 93 in 2016, proposed various means to increase the effectiveness of the United Nations system.
In this context, he described Boutros Ghali as a "statesman, political thinker, and academic," as well as the author of over 100 works.
He noted that Boutros Ghali was the first Arab and African to serve as UN Secretary-General (1992-1996), during the post-Cold War period marked by the dissolution of the Soviet Union and the end of bipolarity.
He added that, in his capacity as UN Secretary-General, Boutros Ghali convened, for the first time, a Security Council meeting at the level of Heads of State and Government to issue an international declaration for "a stable and just world that respects fundamental human rights."
Abul-Gheit added that in his book (Five Years at the United Nations), Boutros-Ghali presented his vision in depth, based on four main concepts for peacebuilding.
He stressed the necessity of "preventive diplomacy," considering that maintaining peace is not limited to establishing it but requires consolidating, enhancing, and sustainable development across its economic, social, cultural, and political dimensions.
He also highlighted the urgent need to reform the United Nations to meet the growing demands of humanity, alongside the necessity to "democratize international relations." (end)
