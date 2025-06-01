403
Russian MP lays out conditions for YouTube return to Russia
(MENAFN) A Russian MP has stated that YouTube can only carry on running in Russia if it meets certain legal and technical requirements.
Despite not being formally banned, YouTube has been difficult to access in Russia since last year, as the platform’s speed dramatically slowed. Officials initially blamed this on the lack of server upkeep after Google left Russia in 2022. Later, authorities also acknowledged that YouTube’s noncompliance with local laws contributed to the slow access.
On Friday, the MP outlined that YouTube would need to resolve issues such as neglected equipment, settle any fines owed, and establish a registered business presence in Russia before it can operate normally again.
The lawmaker also called on YouTube to lift restrictions on Russian accounts that had been blocked. The platform has previously blocked press sources like RT, Sputnik, as well as channels belonging to various Russian journalists, bloggers, and artists. According to Moscow, these takedowns primarily affect content that presents viewpoints different from those in the West.
Nemkin stated that “without these steps, it’s impossible to speak of any ‘easing’ – this is not about politics, but legal compliance.”
Reports earlier this year indicated that Google LLC’s Russian branch faced massive fines—up to USD1.16 quintillion dollars—for failing to restore local broadcasters’ YouTube channels. Another report suggested that Google globally owed even more—over USD22 undecillion dollars. Officials have clarified that these figures are largely symbolic, meant to pressure the tech giant into following Russian regulations.
Nemkin stressed that any negotiations with international platforms must happen on Russia’s terms. “This is not about bans for the sake of bans, but about equal rights,” he stated, noting that companies must adhere to national laws, pay taxes, and store user data locally.
He insisted that the era of unchecked power for big tech companies should end. If foreign platforms come back, “there is no going back to the old dependence.”
“We’ve learned a harsh but valuable lesson: we cannot build our digital future on platforms that can flip the switch at any moment,” he added, emphasizing that YouTube should no longer be the backbone of Russia’s digital ecosystem.
Nemkin concluded by noting that Russia is now focused on developing its own technological infrastructure—including search engines, cloud services, video hosting platforms, and advertising systems—to strengthen its “digital sovereignty.”
